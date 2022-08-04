Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad listens to Christine Stevens during Bray censure council meeting

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, fifth from left, listens to council member Christine Stevens during a council meeting Thursday in which the council voted to censure Roger Bray and reaffirm Pocatello as a welcoming city.

POCATELLO — Contention and conflict took center stage Thursday evening as members of the Pocatello City Council voted to censure councilman Roger Bray and reaffirm the Gate City as a welcoming and inclusive place to live.

The broken relationship among members of the City Council and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad was on full display and tensions escalated throughout the two-hour meeting.

Pocatello City Council members, Claudia Ortega, left, and Christine Stevens pictured at the Thursday meeting in which the council voted to censure councilman Roger Bray and reaffirm Pocatello as a welcoming city. 
Pocatello police Sgt. Akilah Lacey speaking during the public comment period of Thursday's Pocatello City Council meeting that resulted in the censure of councilman Roger Bray and the reaffirmation of Pocatello being a welcoming city.
Ali Khan, a Pakistan native and Pocatello reisdent since 2007, speaks during the Pocatello City Council meeting Thursday that resulted in the censure of councilman Roger Bray and the reaffirmation that Pocatello is a welcoming city.