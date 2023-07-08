Pig stock image file photo
Associated Press File Photo

CLARKSTON, Wash. — A man is in custody at the Asotin County Jail in connection with an incident in May where three pigs were killed in the Clarkston FFA barn in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue.

Lyden Blackburn, 27, of Clarkston, was arrested and faces allegations of first-degree animal cruelty, malicious killing of livestock belonging to another, second-degree theft of livestock, and first-degree burglary, according to a news release from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office distributed Sunday.

