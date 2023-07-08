CLARKSTON, Wash. — A man is in custody at the Asotin County Jail in connection with an incident in May where three pigs were killed in the Clarkston FFA barn in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue.
Lyden Blackburn, 27, of Clarkston, was arrested and faces allegations of first-degree animal cruelty, malicious killing of livestock belonging to another, second-degree theft of livestock, and first-degree burglary, according to a news release from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office distributed Sunday.
The arrest followed Helping Hands Rescue offering $500 for information to solve the case.
“Asotin County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the witnesses for coming forward and Helping Hands for the reward,” according to the news release.
Sheriff’s office investigators had security footage of the incident they had been studying since it happened May 16.
A man, described as white, entered the barn in the early morning and left with two dead piglets, law enforcement said at the time.
The man appeared to be carrying a .22 caliber rifle, according to law enforcement, and shot and killed a sow. He attempted to leave with the dead pig, but it was too heavy, according to law enforcement.
The man then shot and killed two piglets and took them with him, according to law enforcement. It appeared that one of the piglets was slammed into the concrete.
The sow was a breeding animal that had been purchased at the Asotin County Fair in late April, according to Clarkston school officials.
Some other pigs in the barn were also part of the livestock sale and housed at the barn. No students or adults were harmed, but students were advised not to go to the barn alone.
