AMERICAN FALLS — For years, flowers have been a staple for the holidays, special dates and daily decorations that can spruce up an area for several days before they eventually wither.
But what if there was a way to decorate your centerpiece with a gathering of flowers that never died?
Rhonda Collins’ business, Sawdust and Sparkle Co. LLC, makes such a thing possible with her creations of wooden flowers, which are carved crafts that are dyed vibrant colors and then strategically placed in decorative vessels such as vases, watering cans, chests, mason jars and more.
“It was more of a hobby that kind of kicked off,” Collins said, who started her business back in January 2019. “I did it because I’ve always been crafty and found the flowers. I got into creating with them and found that there was a big interest.”
Collins moved to American Falls from California back in early 2018 with her husband and three daughters, and while both her and her husband have retired from their careers in law enforcement, Collins found that her hobby in creating home décor could become something more.
Her crafts, which aren’t limited to flowers in a vase, have the appeal of looking like fresh flowers but have the benefit of lasting far longer than those grown on a vine.
She explained that most of them come pre-carved and are composed of a bush root called cassava that is mainly grown in Asia and India. This root is actually the food source used to make tapioca pudding.
“The flowers are eco-friendly and will last forever with proper care,” she said. “They can be dyed pretty much any color and … they can even be scented. So if you have essential oils … and if you have a favorite scent, you can actually put a drop on the back because it’s wood and it will absorb the scent.”
One thing that Collins suggests, however, is that anyone who purchases her crafts is that they keep them out of direct sunlight and damp areas to keep them from fading or growing mold.
“Basically, if an arrangement needs to be cleaned, you would use a hairdryer on a cool setting or a can of compressed air, just a light burst of air to dust them off,” she said. “That’s about all that’s needed to keep your flowers looking fresh and new.”
Collins has shown the versatility of these wooden flowers by creating home décor such as wreaths, angel wings and hanging signs all decorated with her wooden flowers, and she has even received recognition when she entered four of her crafts into the Power County Fair in 2019.
They each received a first-place blue ribbon and her heart board creation won the purple champion ribbon for the category.
“That was kind of a spur of the moment thing,” Collins said. “’Our neighbor said, ‘You should enter some stuff,’ and I was like, 'I know nothing about entering in a fair.' So I had those items on hand, I hadn’t put them into the shops yet so I thought, 'Well, I guess I can run these four down' and sure enough each one took a blue and one got the grand champion ribbon for the class.”
These creations can be purchased at several locations in the region, such as Blackfoot Gift Bazaar in Blackfoot, Corbridges Home Farm & Feed Inc. in Aberdeen and Reflextions Salon in American Falls. She also takes orders online through her Facebook page, Sawdust And Sparkle Co, or through text message or phone call.
Another service Collins offers is doing wedding florals, and she says there are several benefits to choosing this method. If the bride wanted to keep aspects of her bouquet or have the flowers crafted into something else, that option would be available. And if she wanted to give her bridesmaids gifts, the flowers used for the wedding could be converted into home décor that would last forever, she explained.
“Fresh flowers are not cheap these days and they do die within a few days, so invest wisely and buy a product that’s going to be able to last forever with the proper care,” she said. “And they’re reusable so you can certainly use your flowers one day for one type of arrangement and then take it apart and use it for something else.”
Before the pandemic hit, Collins was even offering craft classes and seasonal projects for those who wanted to be involved in designing their own creations.
“We did a harvest pumpkin, … we did a witch’s hat, and I had private group classes where I gave them a choice of four or five projects,” she said. “But right now with the pandemic, those things have been put on hold until things are a little safer to proceed with.”
She does offer local delivery and contactless pick-up, and said she posts her items on Facebook before they all go to the shops if anyone is interested in first pickings. As for getting a craft before Christmas, she suggested that people visit one of the three stores that supply her crafts, or that they text her and see what her turnaround time for a custom order would be.
Collins explained that even though she doesn’t have a storefront, it could be a future goal that she’ll set her sights on someday.
“For it being a part time hobby turned business, I guess I never thought the demand would be this great to where it would be a full-time job,” she said.
For those interested in contacting Collins about her crafts, call or text 805-354-2732 to get in touch with her or message her through her Facebook page, Sawdust And Sparkle Co.