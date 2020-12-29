AMVETS and the North Bannock Fire District joined forces on Dec. 19 and 24 to provide Christmas gifts to three families in the Chubbuck area, according to Miguel Dominic, honor guard commander for AMVETS, which is also known as American Veterans.
The deliveries were made by five people from the fire department and four from AMVETS.
He says it was fun to make the deliveries.
And it started with a suggestion by Jamie Brown, who’s a member of the North Bannock County Fire Department.
She says she knew it had been done at a fire department in California when she was there.
“She said, ‘hey let’s do this for the community,” Dominic said.
AMVETS donated $300, or $100 for each family, to the North Bannock Fire District and helped deliver gifts to the three families.
Personnel wearing masks went shopping and met at the North Bannock fire station to wrap gifts and go to the home addresses to deliver the gifts.
The last two deliveries were on Christmas Eve.
On one visit the kids in the family got to come out and go in the fire truck, Dominic said.
“They just got a kick out of it and the neighbors came out and were like ‘what’s going on,’” Dominic said.
He says the Christmas gifts that the families received came in handy and were appreciated.
“We plan on doing the same thing again with them next year and hopefully next year we’ll raise even more than the $300,” he said.
With more funds they will be able to deliver toys to more homes.
Meanwhile, each of the houses they went to this year was on the outskirts of Chubbuck, but still in the Chubbuck area.
And coincidentally, at one of the houses where they stopped to deliver toys, the family was already watching the official NORAD Santa Tracker on TV.
“It was a complete surprise to the kids because they had no idea we were coming - only the parents,” Dominic said.
He says the kids were excited for the visit and also to have it brought to them by the fire crew and the AMVETS vehicle.
“When the kids looked up and saw us walking in with a box of presents they were surprised and it gives them a little bit more of a Christmas,” Dominic said.
And he said the gifts, which were geared for kids, included clothes, stuffed animals, clothing and toys.
Brown was able to find out what the families needed the most.
“We knew like what each family had as far as a boy or girl,” Dominic said.
One AMVETS member even dressed as Santa Claus and rode a motorcycle.
Dominic says the event is already turning into something the AMVETS and the North Bannock Fire District can keep cooperating on each year.
“We’ll continue this relationship we have with the North Bannock Fire Department,” he said.