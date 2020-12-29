CHUBBUCK — AMVETS and the North Bannock Fire Department joined forces on Dec. 19 and 24 to provide Christmas gifts to three Chubbuck area families in need.
Miguel Dominic, the honor guard commander for AMVETS, said it was fun to make the deliveries.
And it started with a suggestion by Jamie Brown, a member of the North Bannock Fire Department.
“She said, ‘Hey let’s do this for the community,'” Dominic said.
AMVETS donated $300, or $100 for each family, to the North Bannock Fire Department and helped deliver the gifts to the three families.
Fire Department personnel went shopping and then met at the North Bannock fire station to wrap the gifts and go to the home addresses with AMVETS to deliver the presents.
One of the deliveries was made to a family on Dec. 19 while the other two families received their gifts on Christmas Eve.
During one of the deliveries the kids in the family got to come out and sit in one of the Fire Department's fire trucks, Dominic said.
“They just got a kick out of it and the neighbors came out and were like ‘What’s going on,’” Dominic said.
He said the Christmas gifts that the families received were appreciated.
“We plan on doing the same thing again next year and hopefully next year we’ll raise even more than the $300,” Dominic said.
With more funds they will be able to deliver gifts to more homes.
At one of the houses where they stopped to deliver gifts, the family was already watching the official NORAD Santa Tracker on TV.
“It was a complete surprise to the kids because they had no idea we were coming,” Dominic said.
He said the kids were excited to have their Christmas presents brought to them by the firefighters and AMVETS.
“When the kids looked up and saw us walking in with a box of presents they were surprised and it gives them a little bit more of a Christmas,” Dominic said.
He said the gifts provided to the three families were geared toward kids and included stuffed animals, clothing and toys.
Brown was able to find out what the families needed most before the firefighters went shopping.
One AMVETS member even dressed as Santa Claus and rode a motorcycle to each family's home during the delivery of the presents.
Dominic said the event is already turning into something AMVETS and the North Bannock Fire Department can keep cooperating on each year.
“We’ll continue this relationship we have with the North Bannock Fire Department,” he said.