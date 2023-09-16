Bundy Court

Ammon Bundy walks out of a Boise courtroom on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

 Kyle Pfannenstiel/Idaho Capital Sun

An Idaho judge has blocked Ammon Bundy and others from moving financial assets for longer in a new lawsuit in Gem County.

The lawsuit, brought by St. Luke’s Health System, alleges that Bundy has made fraudulent property transfers to evade collection of millions of dollars in damages awarded to the health system in its initial lawsuit against him, People’s Rights Network and his campaign for governor.

