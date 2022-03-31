CALDWELL — Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant will be retiring from the department.
The announcement came in a news release from the city Thursday afternoon and follows reports that one individual in the department’s Street Crimes Unit has been under FBI investigation for alleged sexual relations while on duty, while one or more have been investigated for the handling of suspects in alleged drug crimes, as previously reported by the Idaho Press and KTVB. KTVB and the Idaho Press are story-sharing partners and have been collaborating on reporting that ongoing story.
The department’s Lt. Joseph “Joey” Hoadley is also facing a federal misdemeanor charge for allegedly hitting a man in 2017, as previously reported by KTVB. It is not clear if that charge is related to the FBI’s investigation.
Wyant's last day will be May 31, said Bianca Stevenson, communication specialist for the city. The city of Caldwell did not stipulate that Wyant’s retirement is in relation to the FBI investigation.
At no point did the release address the turmoil facing the Caldwell Police Department, focusing instead on Wyant’s career with the agency.
“Over the years he has consistently dedicated his time, effort and substantial skill to make Caldwell a safer place to live,” the news release stated.
Wyant began serving with the department in 1991, and has served in patrol, as a school resource officer, and began the department’s first K-9 program, the release said. He also worked in the department’s investigations division before being promoted to sergeant in 2001, the release said. He served as the lieutenant of the investigations division for five years, followed by eight years as captain. On Dec. 27, 2015, he became chief of the department, the release said.
“In Chief Wyant’s time as Police Chief, Caldwell’s crime rate has decreased significantly even with the population continually rising,” the release said. “Community policing has been at a high level, positive social media support has risen, the department continues to gain community support and acknowledgment, and the clearance rate has been maintained at a high level.”
But in recent weeks, anonymous sources have come forward to media describing the FBI’s investigation and claiming misconduct from certain individuals in the department. One source, a former law enforcement officer, claimed that investigators might be looking at employees who knew about the alleged wrongdoings in the department, as previously reported.
One anonymous alleged victim, who said she has been talking to the FBI for more than a year, said that she had sexual relations with one of the officers allegedly under investigation. She said they had sex while he was on duty, and she was on drugs, as previously reported.
After reports of the FBI investigation, the city issued a press release confirming that the investigation is ongoing and that Wyant was not the subject of the FBI’s investigation. It also said that Wyant remained “an employee in good standing.”
Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner told KTVB in an email that he has not asked any staff to “step down, resign, quit, or take a leave of absence at this time,” including Wyant and Police Captain Devin Riley, as previously reported.
A records request did show that Riley submitted his letter of resignation, with his last day April 1.
Department representatives repeatedly told KTVB that Wyant was not in the office over the course of two weeks in March. When KTVB journalists visited the office in person, they were again told Wyant was out of the office. At that time, Lieutenant Dave Wright confirmed that he is acting in a chief-like role, taking on some of the chief’s responsibilities, such as answering questions from the public, as previously reported.
