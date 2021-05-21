BOISE — Third-term state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who is currently facing calls for an ethics investigation, has announced that she’s running for lieutenant governor in 2022.
Giddings is the second candidate to announce for the position; former state Rep. Luke Malek, R-Coeur d’Alene, an attorney, announced his candidacy back in November. Current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin of Idaho Falls announced Thursday that rather than seek reelection in 2022, she’ll mount a GOP primary challenge against GOP Gov. Brad Little.
“I am running for lieutenant governor because Idaho deserves to be represented by a proven conservative,” Giddings said in a news release announcing her run. “Idahoans know what they’ll get with me, I have the record to prove it. As lieutenant governor, I will be a champion for limited government, a fighter for our Second Amendment rights, a tireless advocate for the unborn.”
An Air Force veteran, A-10 fighter pilot and current major in the Air Force Reserves, Giddings was the target of a demonstration at the state Capitol earlier this week organized by the Idaho Female Veterans Network, at which roughly 60 demonstrators urged members of the public to contact leadership at Idaho’s House of Representatives and the U.S. Air Force Reserve, as well as the Air Force Inspector General’s hotline, to express concerns regarding Giddings’ role in publicizing the name and personal details of a 19-year-old legislative intern whose rape accusation led to the resignation of a Lewiston state representative.
Giddings sent out two taxpayer-funded official electronic newsletters to her constituents linking to a “Redoubt News” post containing the young intern’s name, photograph, and personal details, and wrote that she believed the allegations were part of a “blatant liberal smear job.” She also posted the link and repeated the claims on her Facebook page.
At a House Ethics Committee hearing on April 28 on charges against then-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, Giddings testified, raising concerns about the young woman whom the 38-year-old von Ehlinger admitted having sexual contact with, though he maintained it was consensual. The intern testified from behind a screen at the hearing and was identified only as “Jane Doe.”
Giddings told the panel that the young woman angrily approached her outside the Capitol, and that Giddings yelled “security” and hurriedly entered a secure area in the Capitol. She then found a voicemail on her phone saying “what a horrible person I am,” and “that you are going to pay for your sins.”
“I saw it as harassing and intimidating,” Giddings told the committee. “It was very concerning. And since that time I have received lots of harassing phone calls.”
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, asked Giddings “if you have any understanding why Ms. Doe would be so upset with you.”
Giddings explained that she published a link to a “news article” about the von Ehlinger case both in her constituent newsletter and on her Facebook page. “It is my understanding that Jane Doe’s name was in that article,” she said. “I had not, you know, thoroughly examined all of that. I wanted both sides of the story to be accurately represented.”
“It was my understanding there was no criminal proceeding going on at the time,” Giddings told the Ethics Committee. “And if Rep. von Ehlinger’s name was going to be made public, I believe that everybody should be innocent until proven guilty, and that both sides of the story should be equally represented.”
The Redoubt News post was later edited to remove the identifying information.
Von Ehlinger resigned from office after the House Ethics Committee unanimously called for him to be suspended immediately without pay or benefits for the remainder of his term for “conduct unbecoming” a state representative. The Boise Police Department has an active rape investigation under way regarding the incident, though no charges have been filed.
On Monday, the ACLU of Idaho sent a petition containing nearly 6,000 signatures to leadership of the Idaho House of Representatives calling on Giddings to resign over the matter, as well as for the Legislature to file a formal complaint and open an ethics investigation if she refuses.
The outspoken state representative, who often has clashed with her own Republican Party including repeated protests in which she forced full readings of bills, slowing the House business to a crawl, noted in her announcement that she’s been named the co-chair of current Lt. Gov. McGeachin’s “Education Task Force to combat Marxism in the schools.”
“The outgoing lieutenant governor is leaving a vacancy in Idaho leadership which is critical to fill with a principled conservative,” Giddings said in her announcement. “Idaho’s next lieutenant governor needs to have a solid record of conservative leadership to effectively combat our state’s move away from our constitution and our conservative values.”
Giddings currently serves on the House Agricultural Affairs, Appropriations and Commerce committees.
Giddings named her father, former three-term Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings, as her campaign treasurer. He lost that position to his longtime lieutenant, Doug Ulmer of Kooskia, in the 2020 GOP primary.