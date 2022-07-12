POCATELLO — Solar cars participating in the American Solar Challenge 2022 along the Oregon National Historic Trail will be in downtown Pocatello this Friday and Saturday to showcase their energy-efficient technology.
The cars are expected to arrive in Pocatello on Friday between 1:15 p.m. and 6 p.m., depending on traffic, weather and energy management decisions made by each of the teams. On Saturday, the solar cars will start the final stage of the event beginning at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The solar cars started their ride in Independence, Montana, and will end in Twin Falls, making stops along the way in Topeka, Kansas; Grand Island and Gering, Nebraska; Casper and Lander, Wyoming; Montpelier and Pocatello.
The stops give visitors the opportunity to see the solar cars, meet the teams and celebrate the journey of these new solar car “pioneers” along the trail.
The American Solar Challenge, organized by the Innovators Educational Foundation, is a collegiate student competition to design, build and drive solar-powered vehicles in a cross-country event. The road rally style car event following the Oregon National Historic Trail from Montana to Idaho between July 9 and 16 is part of a partnership with the National Park Service.
For information about the ASC or this weekend's stop in Pocatello, visit americansolarchallenge.org or "American Solar Challenge" on Facebook.