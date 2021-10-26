AMERICAN FALLS — Several American Falls City Council seats will be up for grabs including the mayoral position this upcoming Tuesday.
Locals will have the opportunity to vote for three council members, which include incumbent M. Dan Hammond, incumbent Gilbert Hofmeister, incumbent Jeffrey Blauer, and newcomers Mike Ferguson, Joyce Foster, Marshall Henrie, Susan Love and Tammy Trent.
In addition to this, the Board of Directors of Falls View Cemetery Maintenance District is seeking to levy a permanent override levy in the amount of $77,500 per year to help pay for maintenance of the cemetery.
The override would bump the current maximum annual cost to taxpayers from $40 per $100,000 of assessed value to an estimated increase of $18.33 per assessed value based on current conditions.
The override would be used to maintain cemetery roads, sprinkler systems and other outdoor upkeep costs.
In the running for mayor are incumbent Rebekah Sorensen and Marc Beitia, who was previously mayor of the city for eight years.
Sorensen became interim mayor when Beitia stepped down in order to be eligible to collect his retirement from the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho after he decided to retire as an instructor at American Falls High School for District 381.
Sorensen, who had been elected as a City Council member in November 2019 and stepped up to the plate of mayor in July 2020, says she is running for the position so she can continue to be part of city decisions and represent the public’s interests and support their needs.
“There’s been a lot of progress with the different style of leadership and there’s a lot of forward momentum and I want to be a part of that,” Sorensen said. “I have more to give, and I’m not ready to be done yet. I’m willing to work with people to continue to listen and learn.”
Sorensen is originally from Declo and moved to American Falls in 2009 with her husband after graduating from Utah State University. She was involved in student government and Girls State in high school and active in outdoor activities, music and dance. She also enjoys running, triathlons, floral design and working with children and youth.
During her time in office, Sorensen has been tackling city challenges such as reviewing and updating the City Code Book and addressing the increasingly urgent issue of the 13 miles of deteriorating plumbing infrastructure beneath the city.
“We did just wrap up revising the code book,” she said. “So that’s been a huge accomplishment. We went through all of those pages with the City Council and the superintendents and combed through everything that was irrelevant to clarify some sections that would help code enforcement be more effective. So that’s been a big project and it’s ready to be submitted for legal review.”
Sorensen also explained the city had a water study done by Keller Associates to review options of how to approach the situation of the aging water lines and that the city had cut back on spending water in an effort to curb the issue until they decide how to fund replacing it.
“This summer we made an effort to educate the public,” Sorensen said. “That went pretty well and this summer we took an effort to cut back on the watering in city parks and golf courses and update some of those irrigation systems. So we’ve seen the grounds get green and using less water so that’s been showing what we’re asking the public to do is working. We’re trying to do our part and be a good example. It’s an ongoing process to cut back on water and see what we can do to replace these water lines.”
One major goal that is important to Sorensen as mayor, and one that she wants to continue to uphold for the city, is being fiscally responsible with taxpayer money.
“On a personal level, debt and wasted funds makes me very uncomfortable so I just try to be especially careful and take time to be fiscally wise and responsible with those tax dollars,” she said. “I (encouraged) superintendents in the different departments to save their funds. … I feel that taxing entities should only ask for as much money as is required and not above and beyond for a cushion. Take only what is needed and not more.”
She continued, “I’m very money minded but it’s expensive to run a city and keep up with the improvements and infrastructure and I think we are doing well and I continue to be very careful with those tax dollars."
She also explained that she is open to discourse from all community members and wants to weigh in on all opinions.
“A quote I read recently that I have been loving is that stereotypically ‘a politician has to have strict opinions and loose morals’ and that should be the other way around,” she said. “Strict morals and loose opinions and I’ve taken a lot of time to really listen to people and really look into things instead of just assume that I know what’s best. And I’ve learned a lot (and) my perspective has been open. There’s a lot of things I thought I knew that I didn’t fully understand. So it’s been really great to work with people, to listen to people and other perspectives and really honor that and try to have solutions be a better fit for everyone.”
She continued. “I’m very open minded and very empathetic and I want to help people and I want to do what the right thing is. I hope the community gives me the opportunity to continue to lead and serve.”
Beitia seeks to return as mayor for similar reasons. He explained that he is not running against Sorensen so much as he is returning to finish jobs that he started.
“My forced resignation left a void in my life for sure,” he said. “Since that time, I have filled that void training Sunny, my then new lab puppy. Yet there has always been the sense of things left undone — not finished. Last spring and more this summer folks began asking and encouraging me to (run) for office again. My response, ‘I will consider it.’ Beyond being asked repeatedly, it was the sense of things left unfinished that compelled me to enter this campaign. I was raised from a very early age to finish what you start; it was never open for discussion. Should you choose to have me, I look forward to the opportunity to finish what I started.”
During his time as mayor, and even before that during his time as a City Council member when he joined in January of 2007, Beitia had taken on many different city issues. He’s worked with Idaho Fish and Game to open catch-and-release fishing below the dam during fall, winter and spring, worked on many water infrastructure issues around the city and worked with park superintendents to improve city parks, streets and the golf course.
He also explained he recognizes the importance of having well-qualified city employees who are capable of managing issues that arise.
“Experience doesn’t matter if you don’t have the employees capable of completing the required work,” he said. “The most important thing I did as mayor was insisting that city employees be able to earn competitive wages and benefits.”
When he had to step down as mayor, Beitia said he’d been working on several goals that he wants to return to and finish. These include maximizing water conservation by the city, modernizing outdated water infrastructure, continuing to invest in public parks and recreational opportunities for the community’s youth, meeting the needs of police and volunteer fire departments, and working with law enforcement, American Falls schools and other agencies to better address mental health.
He also said he has the desire to maintain direct communication with state officials to help secure funding for critical infrastructure and programs, continue to work on the Ferry Hollow Trail and ensure that the city meets demands for growth.
Above all, however, he said he strives to be open and transparent about city business and to continue the “Our City” column.
“If community members do not believe you are actually working in their best interests nothing else really matters,” he said. “Any agenda item requiring public support first requires public trust. The next ten years like the last will not be easy as we all face the many critical issues before us, it cannot be sugar coated. But through trust and hard work we can choose the best path forward.”
Similar to Sorensen, while in office he said he encouraged the public to discuss their views and opinions even if they were on opposite aisles of the issue on hand.
“As elected public servants, we are supposed to represent the whole of who we serve, not a select few,” he said. “As a true servant of the public, one has no right to disregard opinions that differ from their own.”
He said he had an experience recently with an individual who disagreed with city decisions he’d made as mayor and that they were able to have a discussion.
“Last week, I stopped to talk to a gentleman who was working in his yard,” he explained. “He recognized me as a former mayor. To begin with, he didn’t have much good to say about what Mayor Manning or I had done in our time in office. As we kept talking, he expressed his views and frustrations with things the city had done and that I had supported. I explained why my positions had been what they were and we moved to the next topic. We parted shaking hands. Discussions like this are essential to our community. I welcome them.”
He continued, “The issues before us today will take the united effort of the community just like those that we faced in 2007. These collective efforts will not be easy and they will not be without cost. I would prefer we choose, as a community, how to address the challenges rather than be told by another authority when and how we will do it and costing each of us more. I welcome the opportunity to serve again and I am asking for your vote.”