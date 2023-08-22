Ridley's

The future home of the Ridley's supermarket on Pocatello Avenue in American Falls.

 Stephanie Bachman-West/For the Journal

AMERICAN FALLS — Several long-vacant buildings and lots within American Falls are undergoing developments that will bring apartments, a grocery store and potentially a gas station to the city.

Down the street from the new Valley Wide Cooperative building a Ridley’s supermarket will be opening its doors later this year, with an opening date estimated to be sometime in November or December, said Mark Ridley, director of operations for Ridley’s Family Markets.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.