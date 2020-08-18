AMERICAN FALLS — When Jesalee Smith and Ashlee Ames first came together to discuss the possibility of opening a dance studio together in 2018, neither knew just how fast their plan would fall into place.
Within a month, they bought the building at 1205 Falls Ave., established a schedule, and collected a group of teachers to help provide a well-rounded variety of dance and fitness classes for community members as young as age 3 to adults looking to get active and involved.
“I was running another little studio and Jesalee approached me about going in together and then I feel like it all happened so fast,” Ames said. “I feel like it fell into place and… it was meant to be.”
It was within that first month they started updating the studio’s exterior and interior, which hadn’t seen a new coat of paint or new carpeting since it was built in the 1980s. It was also around this time they first saw how connected the American Falls community is in times of need, when Smith’s father-in-law passed away.
“(He) passed away right in the midst of all of this,” Smith said. “And a big, huge group of friends of mine came in and stayed through the night. There were probably a dozen of them that came to paint inside the studio. It was really sweet. It was a hard time but it all came together, and now (we) can always look back and see the blessings of it.”
Since then their business, the American Falls Studio, has snagged the attention of many members of the community.
Their classes range from ballet to hip hop to tumbling for younger students, and fitness classes for adults which include a POUND class, which features exercises coupled with sticks used to follow rhythm techniques.
“I feel like being in a small town we have to dabble in a little bit of everything,” said Ames, who received her master’s degree in dance education from the University of Northern Colorado in 2019 and her bachelor’s degree in dance performance from Idaho State University. She is also certified in mat and equipment Pilates, yoga and Zumba.
“We just installed some aerial yoga (equipment) but we haven’t found a teacher yet,” Smith added. “We kind of jumped the gun and found a really good deal on some silks and my husband installed it and we are now looking for a certified teacher.”
Smith, who grew up in Florida, has been involved with dance since the young age of 4.
In high school, she competed at the state and national level with her dance and drill team and won second place in a state solo competition her senior year. She later attended Brigham Young University, where she minored in dance and was on the international folk dance team.
Both Ames and Smith admit they found it somewhat of a challenge to open a dance studio in a small town at first because they didn’t grow up in American Falls and weren’t able to establish a repertoire with the community in their youth.
“I find it’s hard in a small town because no one knows me and really they don’t know Ashley either, so they go, ‘oh, you dance?’,” Smith said. “Because growing up they never saw us dance. So getting (our teachers), Courtney and Lindsey, was really nice because people know the Woodworth sisters… and they know they dance because they’ve seen them performing at games and recitals.”
“I feel it’s important for us to get it out there that we do have education (in dance), and I feel like Jesalee is always looking up stuff online and learning classes,” Ashley added. “We are always trying to get better and learn more so we can give back to the kids.”
Another challenge they’ve had to manage, and one that was difficult for the entire studio and its students, was the sudden and tragic death of one of their teachers, Taylor Smith, who passed away in a tubing accident in July of last year.
“The kids absolutely loved her,” Smith said. “She taught three classes and filled in for all the tumbling classes for our first year and she was absolutely wonderful.”
Taylor had a readiness to jump in and help whenever it was needed, Ames said. She also worked with Ames as an instructor at Ames’ previous dance studio before the American Falls Studio opened.
“You could just call on her any time and she was willing to do anything,” Ames said about Taylor. “She was such a gem and for us it was like losing a friend. I think that was a huge challenge for not only us because we were grieving but all of our students were grieving and so for us to try and support them and make it a positive experience… no matter what, when you lose someone close to you, that is a huge challenge.”
As Ames and Smith navigated the first two years of owning the studio and the difficulties that arose, there were some positives that blossomed along the way.
One came in the form of the Greater American Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Heart Award, which they received in 2018 after the chamber president saw how much time and effort they were putting in to better the community through their business.
Another positive has been watching their students progress and become involved with dancing. This focus on their students hasn’t changed.
“We want to make sure this a healthy, safe environment for the kids and that they feel comfortable here and nobody ever talks down to anybody,” Smith said. “Because I think that’s what’s important. Because sure they can go on to do dance in college, they can do ISU Bengals, they can go to Broadway and those kinds of things, but I’d rather see these girls grow up to be wonderful young ladies who are nice and kind more than anything.”
Their focus also extends to helping their students advance to higher skill levels, such as if a girl wanted to gain enough skills to be a part of a high school dance team or beyond.
“We like to funnel them into the high school so they can attend the drill team and such,” Smith said. “I think it’s a great place to learn when you are teen because you can perform together. So we’ll help them out here so when they get to high school they can start.”
In addition to their devotion towards the students, the studio is also in close proximity to nearby schools, which makes things easier for parents with students who attend after-school classes. They also sell merchandise such as tights, shoes, leotards and other apparel so parents don’t have to make the drive to Pocatello to pick up specific items. There is the Hairloom Salon inside the studio as well, which is run by Tammy Trent.
In response to the current environment with Covid-19, Ames said they have hand sanitizer readily available and they clean the studios frequently, although Smith admitted that keeping children away from one another is difficult.
“But we also feel very good with all the studies coming out that children under the age of 10 aren’t transmitting it to each other,” she said. “If we felt at all that they wouldn’t be in a safe environment, we wouldn’t open our doors.”
This safe and inviting setting is one of their goals in the long run, and they have striven to provide it since day one.
“I think our biggest goal is to give something back to the community,” Ames said. “Everything we give here we want to give, we are excited to give, and we want it to be a good experience, so we wouldn’t make it anything other than that.”
As for important dates ahead, the studio will have in-person registration on Aug. 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. where parents can also pop in to purchase items for classes that begin on Aug. 31. Online registration is currently up and available.
For those interested in registering or checking out classes, visit the studio’s Facebook page at American Falls Studio LLC. For those interested in the Hairloom Salon, call 208-221-7363 for details.