AMERICAN FALLS — The American Falls School District Board of Trustees has given preliminary approval to transition the school district to a “four days in school and one day online” model, which would come into effect at the start of the second trimester on Nov. 16.
The school district released a notice to parents and faculty that explained the model would be implemented for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
The model would include four days of in-school learning, and the Wednesday early-out schedule would move to Friday. This would open up Friday’s lesson to be asynchronous, which would allow students to complete school work anytime on Friday or during the weekend, Superintendent Randy Jensen explained.
Several of the reasons behind the transition include helping students adapt to learning through online technology in case future circumstances require that schools go fully online, and the fact that one less in-person day would help limit the spread of COVID-19, the notice explained.
“In Power County, the COVID numbers are trending down really nicely, but everywhere else around us the COVID numbers are upticking,” Jensen said at a school board meeting on Monday night. “We just felt that this time was a good time to plan this in case we do have to go to the full online version.”
One large concern the school board received after issuing a survey to parents of students was the limited internet access for Friday online learning. To address this, Jensen explained that the school board has worked with parents in the past week to help them apply for the Smart Families program grant available from the Idaho State School Board.
“We had over 200 families come into the district office this week and receive assistance in completing the grant,” he said. “The grant helps families with money for computers and internet service. We have (also) partnered with TMobile and have 100 Wi-Fi hotspots for families with no internet service.”
Each school would approach the Friday online learning day slightly differently, with hours of school work varying depending on grade level. At the school board meeting, Travis Hansen, principal of American Falls High School, said there would be a curriculum assignment rotation each Friday and that the school work would stay within the three- to four-hour range.
For William Thomas Middle School, Principal Tyler Shafer said the school will be focusing on self-directed extension activities, which will be assignments teachers would discuss with students on Thursdays, and then the students would work on the activities on Fridays.
For J.R. Simplot Elementary School, Principal Chris Torgesen explained that school work on Fridays for students would sit within the one- to two-hour range.
Tina Fehringer, principal of Hillcrest Elementary School, explained that Hillcrest is planning to hold an intervention on Fridays from 8 to 11 a.m. for select students in order to ensure that none of them fall behind in class.
She explained that fully trained teaching assistants will be coming in to help assist students with math and reading. A mid-morning snack would be provided for these students who come in on Friday, said Jensen, and busing will also be provided.
Jensen further said that the school district will still be providing breakfast and lunch to students for Friday with non-perishable meals sent home with students on Thursday.
For any questions regarding the change, contact the school district at 208-226-5173.