AMERICAN FALLS — Voters served by American Falls Joint School District No. 381 will vote Tuesday on a proposed six-year plant facilities levy that would generate $600,000 in the first year and increase by 5 percent in each subsequent year.
The levy would fund "construction, furnishing and equipping of schools and improvement to any existing building for the district" beginning on July 1. It will require approval by at least 55 percent of voters.
"Well maintained schools serve our students better, last longer and are a greater asset to our community," said Kamren Koompin, chairman of the district's school board.
The burden to taxpayers would be $68 for every $100,000 of taxable valuation, according to the question as printed on the ballot.
The district's superintendent, Randy Jensen, said the levy has been in place for 30 years, and local voters have never failed to pass it.
"We appreciate our patrons' support in our plant facility projects," Jensen said.
But Jensen acknowledged it's a tough time to ask residents to agree to a property tax increase.
"Our (residential) property assessed values went up 15 percent," Jensen said. "Any time you have headline like that before an election, that's not good."
Jensen said the district maintains five buildings, including 42-year-old William Thomas Middle School. During the first three years of the levy, Jensen said a portion of the funds would go toward renovations inside of the middle school, including the addition of new flooring and work on walls.
Jensen added, "We have some heating needs in three of our buildings. A new boiler is $60,000, so in a $600,000 levy you can use it up pretty fast."