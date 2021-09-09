Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Residents of American Falls and Rockland were without Power for approximately two hours Wednesday night after a tree branch fell onto a power line and caused a brush fire, according to the Power County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies with the Power County Sheriff’s Office received numerous reports of a field that was on fire off of Ferry Hollow Road near American Falls High School around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office said in a Thursday news release.
A large tree branch fell onto a power line and caused a transformer to blow, which ignited a brush fire in the field, the sheriff’s office said.
“With the help of the Power County Sheriff’s Office, American Falls Police Department, American Falls Fire, Idaho State Police and Rockland Fire, the blaze was contained and extinguished by 9:25 p.m.,” the Power County Sheriff's Office said in the release.
Nobody was injured and no structures were damaged during the blaze.
Idaho Power was able to restore electricity to the affected customers in about two hours, the sheriff’s office said.