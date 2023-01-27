Zions Bank staff surprise David Tucker with $10000 bill

Zions Bank Pocatello branch manager Cameron Topliff (third from left) and his team surprised American Falls resident David Tucker (holding bill) with a $10,000 award as a winner of Zions Bank’s Holiday Bankcard Sweepstakes.

 Photo courtesy of Malcolm Hong

POCATELLO — When David Tucker walked into Zions Bank on Wednesday, he wasn’t aware he’d be walking out $10,000 richer.

The American Falls resident and Amy’s Kitchen production supervisor knew he’d been selected to win a prize after being entered into Zions Bank’s Holiday Bankcard Sweepstakes, but he wasn’t quite sure exactly what to expect until he was presented with a large $10,000 bill by branch manager Cameron Topliff.

