Zions Bank Pocatello branch manager Cameron Topliff (third from left) and his team surprised AmericanFalls resident David Tucker (holding bill) with a $10,000 award as a winner of Zions Bank’s Holiday Bankcard Sweepstakes.
POCATELLO — When David Tucker walked into Zions Bank on Wednesday, he wasn’t aware he’d be walking out $10,000 richer.
The American Falls resident and Amy’s Kitchen production supervisor knew he’d been selected to win a prize after being entered into Zions Bank’s Holiday Bankcard Sweepstakes, but he wasn’t quite sure exactly what to expect until he was presented with a large $10,000 bill by branch manager Cameron Topliff.
“It means a great deal, in this tough economy that we are in,” Tucker said after receiving the prize. “Every dime counts, and I am certainly grateful for this opportunity.”
Zions Bank clients who used one of the bank’s debit or credit cards during the period between Oct. 24 to Jan. 8 received an automatic entry into the sweepstakes for a chance to win. Tucker was the only client from Idaho and one of three winners out of millions of entries to be randomly selected for the prize.
“I think it’s an incredible experience for us to have the opportunity to do this for one of our clients and to really help someone out,” said Topliff. “I’m glad that the bank is doing this, I’m glad that people are getting the opportunity to receive things like this, and it’s a great experience to be part of.”
Topliff explained that giveaways on both larger scales and smaller ones are common among Zions Bank. Back during 2020 when restaurants in particular were hit hard financially, the bank offered clients 10 percent cash back for those who used their Zions card at a restaurant or eatery to motivate people into supporting small businesses in the community.
The bank also holds its Pays for A’s drawing, where students can bring in their report card and be paid $1 for every “A” they earn, along with an entry into a drawing for a scholarship prize. Last fall, a Century High School student received $500, and another local student received a $1,000 grand prize within the past year.
“Zions is constantly doing little things behind the scenes trying to help out kids all across our footprint, and so we do a lot of fun things that are under the radar,” said Topliff.
Zions Bank clients may also want to keep an eye out for sweepstakes and giveaways in the near future as the bank is celebrating its 150th year since it first began serving clients.
“There is definitely going to be more fun stuff coming from Zions this year as we celebrate our 150th year in business,” he said.
