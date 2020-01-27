AMERICAN FALLS — What started out as a senior project presented by Cain Teton of American Falls High School quickly turned into one of the major events of the calendar year for the members of the American Falls High School Native American Club and student council Saturday.
The event attracted several hundred spectators, contestants and vendors who gathered to share ideas, trades and performances and even had a free dinner thrown in.
The Native American Club rode the idea and work of Teton as he presented opportunities for vendors to gather in one location, sharing their wares and handicraft work to the public and Native Americans in one central location.
This pow wow was just one of several that will take place during the school year as Blackfoot High School will host its own later in the spring, and Sho-Ban High School will be hosting a pow wow as well.
These gatherings allow for the exchange of ideas and ways to work through problems that the Native American student has not only with merging with other cultures, but implementing their own culture into that of the traditional high school.
“The traditional pow wows were originally just real big Native American dance festivals that simply grew,” Head Woman Mary Benally said. “These started off with a big parade of contestants, who all had to be attired in native dress or costumes that are mostly handmade and then the competition itself, which is in the native dance.
"Accuracy is important, not only in the costume, but the performance. Details are important and graded upon by the judges themselves.”
In addition, there are several categories of dance — from the youngsters who are just learning about the their own heritage to young teens to young adults to the senior category. To accompany the dancers, there have to be drum groups as well with their own singers and they are graded along with the dancers. The drum groups also have their own competition that is graded upon authenticity and accuracy.
The entrance parade hosted about 200 dancers, all attired appropriately and as they made their entrance to the gym floor, all were very conscious of the audience and making sure they didn’t miss a beat.
The vendors, who set up early in the day and were there for the entire day-long extravaganza, differed in what they were offering, from traditional clothing to jewelry, to knick-knacks, to art items to leather working to treats for sale for the kids and others. The treats varied from the usual cookies and cakes to more traditional items such as jerky and items like fry bread, spiced nuts, and pine nuts.
Some of the more trendy items were bridles and halters that were handmade, saddles were on display as well along with handmade blankets.
The pow wow even had a free meal for everyone who attended. It included corn, rice, a Native American stew, buffalo ground meat gravy, baked potatoes and fried bread. Well over 500 meals were served, all free of charge.
“This is a great event and may be one of the largest sponsored by students of a high school in this area,” Head Man Levi Running Eagle said. “To attract this many spectators and an equal number of contestants shows you how popular these events are and important to the community as well.”
Opening ceremony remarks were made by the head man and head woman, Levi Running Eagle and Mary Benally, and each of the queens and attendants also spoke before the evening dance performance began.