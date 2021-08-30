AMERICAN FALLS — Whether it be wading out into the Snake River with a fishing rod in hand or sitting in a boat out on the American Falls Reservoir, people in Southeast Idaho love to fish for the rainbow trout that fill the area’s many bodies of water.
Yet many may not realize that a great number of these fish are born and reared in a nearby facility open to anyone curious enough to venture in.
With a goal of rearing a 325,000 catchable rainbow trout, the American Falls Fish Hatchery provides to the public the opportunity to view a fish’s life cycle from egg to adult, allowing fishers, outdoor enthusiasts and curious eyes to see the cycle up close.
The hatchery contains 20 outdoor raceways that replicate the flow of a river in order to help rear greater populations of fish and keep the water treated and clear of waste. It also contains an incubation building and 14 indoor concrete vats that further house rainbow trout and the rainbow-cutthroat hybrid.
The facility is open 365 days a year, and because it can function throughout the winter, people can visit the raceways and view the fish during any season.
“At a facility like American Falls, (the fish) consistently get eggs throughout the year,” said Bryan Grant, Fish and Game’s East Idaho hatchery complex manager. “We always have fish on station, so the best time to visit is anytime.”
The hatchery provides public restrooms, picnic tables, and a two-mile long public access birding trail that weaves down towards the Snake River.
Because of vandalism that occurred during Memorial Day weekend, however, they do not have their usual fish feeding dispensers currently set up, but Grant explained the American Falls hatchery staff is working on acquiring new vandal-proof dispensers in the future.
“We did have an awful incident there and unfortunately at this point we still never discovered who may have done that,” he said. “But we are in the process of … developing a game plan to get that back in business. … (The staff is) going to make an improved area for that.”
As for the fish, Grant explained that the American Falls hatchery stocks many lakes and rivers in Idaho, including the popular tourist area of Island Park, American Falls Reservoir, the Snake River and East Fork Rock Creek in Rockland.
“The American Falls (hatchery) stocks from the Island Park area all the way over to Magic Valley,” Grant said. “Some of the more popular places they’re stocking are the American Falls Reservoir, they stock the Henry’s Fork in the upper Snake region, they stock all the local ponds in Pocatello, Bannock Reservoir and Edson Fichter Pond. … They do send fish all the way up to one of our facilities up in Orofino, so up by Lewiston as well.”
Grant further explained that the state of Idaho has a total of twenty hatcheries, and that the American Falls facility raises the third most rainbow trout of catchable size in the state.
The hatchery is available to visit from dawn to dusk, and if anyone is interested in guided tours that are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., he asks that they call and make reservations ahead of time.
“It’s important for people to know that the fish are there for people to view,” he said. “We don’t have any fishing opportunities at the American Falls hatchery. So I don’t want to mislead people to come cast a line at the hatchery.”
For anyone interested in learning more about the American Falls hatchery, visit their page on the Idaho Fish and Game website or call 208-226-2015 for more information.
The facility is located at 2974 Fish Hatchery Road.