AMERICAN FALLS — At the tail end of September, American Falls High School’s Future Farmers of America chapter accomplished something no other chapter in the state has done.

While attending 2022’s Idaho State FFA Convention last month it won 11 out of 24 possible state championships against 93 other chapters. Many of its students also qualified for nationals and will fly out to Indianapolis to compete in the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo this weekend.

