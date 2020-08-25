AMERICAN FALLS — While protests and riots and demands for defunding the police streak the country, a parade of emergency vehicles, cars and ATVs wove through the streets of American Falls in support of local officers last Wednesday.
The parade was composed of local businesses and community members who came out to support the Power County Sheriff’s Office and the American Falls Police Department while discussions to defund police departments remains a controversial topic in several cities across the country.
“The turnout was really great. It was better than we expected,” said Marria Gabriel, who helped organize the parade. “The law enforcement here has a lot of support from businesses.”
Gabriel, who is part of the Neighbors Helping Neighbors in American Falls Facebook group, said the idea was first sparked on the group page when someone mentioned that the community should come together in support of local law enforcement in light of the nationwide hostility towards police.
Gabriel and another admin member of the Facebook group, Lisa Sneddon, quickly called out to businesses and organized the parade in just a few weeks, designating a route that ran from Lee Street Park and ended at the American Falls High School. The parade also passed in front of the Sheriff’s Office and police department so those officers at the buildings could watch the parade, Gabriel said.
“Each of those officers who was there was smiling from ear to ear,” said Sheriff Jim Jeffries. “It was a great gesture during this difficult time.”
Due to the nationwide criticism of police that is currently ongoing, Jeffries said it’s getting more and more difficult to recruit new people into the department, so the parade was a wonderful and special day for many of his officers.
Several of them were unable to attend, however, and Jeffries himself almost didn’t make it because he was helping combat a fire in Neely. Power County volunteer firefighters who had planned to direct traffic so officers could watch the parade were also called away to attend to the fire, but this slight hiccup didn’t dampen the overall atmosphere of the parade or the message the community wanted to tell its officers.
“Especially during these times of difficulty, I feel it’s important to show our support for those who support us,” said Robyn Adkins, who owns The Ranch Bakery with her husband, Kirk. “We have a great police department (and) good law enforcement who really take care of the people here.”
Employees of the Ranch Bakery drove their catering vehicle in the parade, but Adkins wanted to do more when she learned about the event.
“(Gabriel) called and talked to us about (the parade), and when we heard about it we decided we wanted to go an extra step,” she said. “I was not able to be in that parade while my employees drove our van, so we took lunch to the police department that day just to say thank you and they were super grateful.”
Other businesses were just as enthusiastic to participate in the parade and decorated their trucks or ATVs with police flags and messages of support, such as Anderson’s Body and Glass.
“Marria or Lisa called us and asked if we wanted to participate, and we said of course we did,” said Laura Anderson, who co-owns the auto body repair shop with her husband, Delane, and their son, Greg. “We are very supportive of all our police officers and law enforcement. We don’t believe America can survive without them.”
“We are very grateful to the folks who came out to support the officers of the Power County Sheriff’s Department,” Jeffries said. “It was really wonderful and a special day.”