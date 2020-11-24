Despite COVID-19 closing down many events throughout the area, the American Falls Chamber of Commerce will continue to hold the Christmas Festival “Lighting the Spirit Within” on Dec. 5 from 4 to 5:30 pm.
In order to abide by the state’s Stage 2 requirements of the Idaho Rebounds plan and reduce the spread of the virus, chamber members have decided to tweak the festival experience into a drive-thru route so locals will not have to leave their vehicle or congregate together.
Yet even though the event will be altered from previous years, chamber members decided that holding the festival would help cultivate a sense of community during such difficult times.
“I think that it is more important than ever to have a Christmas Festival this year in our community,” said Hank Fitch, president of the American Falls Chamber of Commerce. “COVID has impacted everyone and left many with feelings of fear and anxiety throughout this year. Although we will certainly have to adapt our festivities to ensure the safety of our community, we at the Chamber of Commerce feel that the hope, joy, love and peace felt during Christmas time is exactly what our town needs during these trying times, and we are working very hard to make sure that we can help provide that, even if it is in a small way.”
The drive-thru route will begin on Roosevelt Street by the library and end at the intersection of Tyhee Avenue and Idaho Street, and along the way there will be booths set up by local businesses with varying activities.
“Some are planning to deliver ‘take-home’ style activities, such as gingerbread houses or ornament decorating, that kids and families can take home and do together after the event,” Fitch said.
Santa Claus will be stationed at the front of the courthouse where vehicles can pull up and wave and speak with him, and a mailbox will be set up for children to deliver their letters to the North Pole.
“We hope to still provide each vehicle with a good experience with Santa; it will just be on a ‘car by car’ basis and delivering your letters to Santa’s mailbox will help speed things up,” Fitch said.
In addition to this, there will be a live Nativity available to be viewed by attendees at the end of the route, and there are currently a few churches and organizations planning to have donation stations, such as drop-off boxes present for Toys for Tots. SouthEastern Idaho Community Action Agency will also have Angel Trees available for people to choose names for children in need throughout the area.
At the end of the event, the annual Chamber of Commerce Raffle will be held virtually on either the chamber’s Facebook page or website, with prizes donated from local businesses.
Participants can get tickets by either purchasing goods and services from local businesses by donating to local charities, Fitch said.
“I would just say to anyone considering coming that we would love to have you,” he said. “Please come join us as we are looking forward to kicking off the Christmas season with everyone on the 5th!”