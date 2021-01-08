CHUBBUCK — An American Falls businessman plans to resurrect the idled skating rink in Capell Park using panels and cooling equipment salvaged from an outdoor rink that formerly operated outside of Chicago's Wrigley Field.
Cris Schulz, owner of Pinnacle Recreation, aims to have the Chubbuck rink operational by next winter for a variety of uses including public skating, hockey and curling.
Further into the future, Schulz envisions using refrigeration equipment from another outdoor rink he has in storage to build a narrow ice pathway that would connect to the Chubbuck rink and wind throughout the park. Schulz explained such skating trails, which have no walls and offer an experience similar to pond skating, represent the industry's hottest trend.
"In my view there's a huge vacuum of ice opportunities in Southeast Idaho. ... With the huge population base we have in Southeast Idaho, it's a shame we don't have a great ice facility," said Schulz, who previously ran Utah outdoor ice rinks in American Fork and Midway.
Schulz said the rink would be open for about three and a half months per year.
The Chubbuck facility, which closed about two years ago when a couple of community members who helped run it encountered health problems, would likely be used for roller skating during warmer months, making it a year-round community asset. Shulz also intends to build a warming shack and a skate rental shack. He owns 500 pairs of skates to rent, as well as professional sharpening equipment and a professional-grade Zamboni.
He plans to offer season passes and expects the fee to skate, counting rentals, will be about $6 for children 12 and under and $8 for adults.
Schulz and Chubbuck city leaders hope to have a contract ratified within a month's time to enable him to commence with his renovations in the coming weeks, though he'll wait until next winter to open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
His refrigeration equipment is far more efficient and about two and a half times more powerful than the cooling equipment currently at the Chubbuck rink. The extra cooling capacity should enable the rink — which often had to close on warm days when the ambient temperature caused the ice to melt — to offer consistent hours of operation, thereby avoiding scheduling challenges.
"People want to program their time so they can plan on things," Schulz said.
He'll pressure test the existing cooling lines at the rink, which run through a sand layer beneath the ice surface. In addition to replacing faulty lines, he'll likely expand the rink using materials from the Wrigley Field facility he acquired.
During a Wednesday night meeting, Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England encouraged Schulz to leave the Wrigley Field logos in place as a publicity tool.
"We'll pull people in from quite a distance," England predicted.
Prior to moving to American Falls in 2015 so his recreation business could operate Willow Bay Resort on the American Falls Reservoir, Schulz ran the rink he acquired from Chicago municipal officials in Midway, Utah. He ran another outdoor rink, which he purchased from Muncie, Indiana, in American Fork, Utah.
Schulz is a graduate of Rick's College in Rexburg, now Brigham Young University-Idaho. He initially attempted to set up a rink in Rigby, but it proved to be too great of a challenge to get adequate power to the park he chose. Schulz said Capell Park already has adequate power infrastructure.
Schulz plans to discuss with community members whether it would be best to develop a typical-sized community skating rink in Chubbuck or to go with a slightly smaller regulation hockey rink, which would create opportunities for hosting tournaments and bolstering the local economy.
England said Chubbuck has received several offers from people interested in purchasing equipment from the idle rink, and he's thrilled that a private businessman is interested in giving it a new life. England is particularly pleased that Schulz recognizes the city doesn't have surplus dollars to invest in the project but wants to forge ahead, nonetheless.
"This isn't somebody with a brainchild idea he thinks he can do. This is somebody who has done it several times, sees an amenity and wants to see what he can do," England said.