As turmoil grows in Afghanistan with the removal of U.S. troops, Shooter’s Tavern, an American Falls bar, is offering a $100 bar tab to all Afghanistan Campaign Veterans who visit the business from now until the end of August in order to show appreciation and support to the troops.
The offer was extended on the business’s Facebook page by owner Jesse Johnston, who has been running Shooter’s Tavern for about three years and who is himself a U.S. Army veteran who served for 13 years with the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions.
“I would like to tell all Afghanistan Veterans that I appreciate their service and what they’ve done not only for our country but for the people of Afghanistan,” said Johnston in the post. “You did your duty and served with HONOR! You kept the enemy on their toes and in THEIR backyard for two decades and I’m proud as hell to have served with many of you.”
Shooter’s Tavern, which is located at 258 Idaho Street, has a growing history of dedicating time and money in order to show both appreciation and support to active duty service members, law enforcement, first responders and veterans.
Johnston has an ongoing offer of knocking 20% off their tab at either Shooter’s Tavern or his food truck business, Shooter’s Outlaw BBQ and Catering, and he invests time and money into putting together care packages for troops during the holidays, donating to local food banks, and bringing in a booth from Idaho State University’s TRIO program to the business to help new veterans transition and get into college.
All of this is done to show gratitude towards U.S. troops and let them know they are not alone.
“Come in, have a drink on us, and enjoy some good conversation with other Veterans,” Johnston's Facebook post said. “Your service was not in vain and remember, it’s the politicians who failed, not us!”
In order to receive the $100 bar tab, the service member must show a copy of their DD-214 with the Afghanistan Campaign ribbon annotated.