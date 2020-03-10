American Falls School District Superintendent Randy Jensen thanked area voters Tuesday for passing a levy to fund maintenance of the district’s facilities. A facilities levy for the Aberdeen School District also easily passed.
Jensen said, “We’re real happy and grateful to our patrons who always step up and support us.”
He said the levy is critical to the maintenance and operations of the district’s facilities. A margin of at least 55 percent in favor was needed. The American Falls levy tallied 61.4 percent in favor.
The American Falls school district levy will generate $600,000 in the first year and will rise by 3 percent in each subsequent year. The estimated cost to the taxpayer will be $68 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value in the initial year and will rise by 3 percent in each subsequent year.
“We have a number of important projects we’ll be able to complete,” said Jensen, who’s in his third year as superintendent and 35th year in the district.
If the levy hadn’t passed, the district likely would have been forced to consider trying to pass it again.
He said they could have tried to use the general maintenance budget to complete projects. But it would have had to put most of them on hold.
“It’s a really big turnout, strong support,” he said. “We’re really happy.”
Meanwhile in the Aberdeen school district, the facilities levy also easily passed with 267 in favor and 164 against, or 61.9 percent in favor.
Aberdeen Superintendent Jane Ward said it would have been a huge issue if it hadn’t passed.
“We would have to meet with the board to see what we were gong to do. This is a very important issues for us,” she said.