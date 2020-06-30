Malachai Talley (1-year-old) was last seen Jun 30, 2020 in Poplar, MT.
Malachai was taken by Dejarreh Talley and 3 unknown white males this morning. All males were possibly intoxicated. Dejarreh kicked in the door to the residence and forcefully took the child. The 4 men climbed into a small silver or white SUV. Unknown direction of travel but they may be heading to Williston, ND.
The vehicle is a SUV with a North Dakota license plate.
If you have information, contact Fort Beck Tribal Police at 406-653-6240.
Malachai Talley
Age now: 1 year
Sex: Male
Skin: Biracial
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Height: 2'
Weight: 25 lbs
Description: White or grey onesie
Dejarreh Talley
Age now: 22 years
Sex: Male
Skin: Biracial
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 205 lbs