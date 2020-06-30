photos

Malachai Talley (left) and Dejarreh Talley (right)

 

Malachai Talley (1-year-old) was last seen Jun 30, 2020 in Poplar, MT.

Malachai was taken by Dejarreh Talley and 3 unknown white males this morning. All males were possibly intoxicated. Dejarreh kicked in the door to the residence and forcefully took the child. The 4 men climbed into a small silver or white SUV. Unknown direction of travel but they may be heading to Williston, ND.

The vehicle is a SUV with a North Dakota license plate.

If you have information, contact Fort Beck Tribal Police at 406-653-6240.

Malachai Talley

Age now: 1 year

Sex: Male

Skin: Biracial

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 2'

Weight: 25 lbs

Description: White or grey onesie

Dejarreh Talley

Age now: 22 years

Sex: Male

Skin: Biracial

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 205 lbs

