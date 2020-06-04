An Amber Alert has been issued in Idaho for two missing boys who police believe are in imminent danger.
The alert was issued on Thursday afternoon by the Rathdrum Police Department in North Idaho regarding Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier, age 6, and Gene William Heckman, age 17. Police said the suspect in the case is the boys' mother, 35-year-old Mimi Charmayne Hiibel, who they are believed to be traveling with.
The boys were last seen at Super 1 Foods in Rathdrum around 8 a.m. on May 31.
Police are calling the case a custodial child abduction because Mimi recently lost her parental rights for Leo.
Mimi's described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She has a tattoo of the letter "J" on the back of her left hand near her thumb.
Police said Leo and Gene are in imminent danger but have not provided further details on the case.
Mimi might be transporting the boys by car to either Nevada or Oklahoma, police said. Mimi's vehicle was located abandoned in the Hayden area near Rathdrum and police have not said what she might currently be driving.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mimi, Leo and/or Gene, please contact Rathdrum police at (208) 687-0711.