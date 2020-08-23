An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing infant.
Authorities reported late Saturday night that 6-month-old Lucas Warner was abducted by his non-custodial father Andrew Warner and Hayli Emerson in Columbia Falls, Montana.
Authorities said they are especially concerned because Andrew is reportedly bipolar and off his medication.
Lucas is described as being 2 feet tall and weighing 25 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
Andrew, age 20, is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.
Emerson, age 19, is 5 feet tall and weighs 159 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.
No further details about the case have been released.
If you have any information on Lucas' whereabouts please call 911 or contact the Flathead County, Montana, Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610.