Incident Date / Time: January 4th, 2021 10:37PM
Last Updated: January 4th, 2021 3:21PM
Issuing Agency: Yakima PD - (509) 457-0207
Incident Summary
Around 1120am Angeles V Revuelta-Buenrostro 10/27/05 went to take the garbage out from her house in North East Yakima and did not return. Angeles was recently recovered in AZ with a male that coerced her via social media, Daniel B Ovante 09/27/84 who has recently made threats to come take Angeles and kill the family. Daniel is last known to be driving a Black 01 Ford F150 with AZ plate BYR6257. Suspect has a felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous.
Victim(s)
Name: Angeles Revueleta-Buenrostro
Birthday: October 27th, 2005
Age: 15 Years
Gender: Female
Ethnicity: Hispanic
Eye Color: Brown
Hair Color: Brown
Height: 5 feet 5 inch(es)
Weight: 125 pounds
Identifying Features: Unknown
Last Seen Wearing: Blue hooded sweatshirt and torn jeans.
Suspect(s)
Name: Daniel Ovante
Age: 36 Years
Gender: Male
Ethnicity: Hispanic
Eye Color: Brown
Hair Color: Brown
Height: 5 feet 6 inch(es)
Weight: 140 pounds
Identifying Features: Unknown
Last Seen Wearing: Unknown
Vehicle(s)
Year: 2001
Make: Ford
Model: F150
Color: Black
License Plate State: AZ
License Plate: BYR6257
Vehicle Information: Side step and 2-door.
Location of Incident: North East, Yakima, WA, USA