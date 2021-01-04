Daniel Ovante

Daniel Ovante

Incident Date / Time: January 4th, 2021 10:37PM

Last Updated: January 4th, 2021 3:21PM

Issuing Agency: Yakima PD - (509) 457-0207

Incident Summary

Amber alert

Around 1120am Angeles V Revuelta-Buenrostro 10/27/05 went to take the garbage out from her house in North East Yakima and did not return. Angeles was recently recovered in AZ with a male that coerced her via social media, Daniel B Ovante 09/27/84 who has recently made threats to come take Angeles and kill the family. Daniel is last known to be driving a Black 01 Ford F150 with AZ plate BYR6257. Suspect has a felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous.

Victim(s)

Name: Angeles Revueleta-Buenrostro

Birthday: October 27th, 2005

Age: 15 Years

Gender: Female

Ethnicity: Hispanic

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Brown

Height: 5 feet 5 inch(es)

Weight: 125 pounds

Identifying Features: Unknown

Last Seen Wearing: Blue hooded sweatshirt and torn jeans.

Suspect(s)

Name: Daniel Ovante

Age: 36 Years

Gender: Male

Ethnicity: Hispanic

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Brown

Height: 5 feet 6 inch(es)

Weight: 140 pounds

Identifying Features: Unknown

Last Seen Wearing: Unknown

Vehicle(s)

Year: 2001

Make: Ford

Model: F150

Color: Black

License Plate State: AZ

License Plate: BYR6257

Vehicle Information: Side step and 2-door.

Location of Incident: North East, Yakima, WA, USA