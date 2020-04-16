An Amber Alert has been issued for a girl authorities believe was kidnapped in Rupert on Thursday morning.
The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office issued the alert Thursday evening for Nayeli Miciela Ford, a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Rupert.
The Sheriff's Office said the two suspects in Ford's disappearance are C. Villanueva Galarza, age 35, and Sergio J. Anaya Alcantar, age 20.
Authorities believe that Ford is possibly being transported to Santa Rosa, California, in a gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu sedan with Idaho license plate 2M77260.
If you have any information on Ford's whereabouts, please contact 911 immediately because it's believed she's in imminent danger.
Ford is 5 feet 7 inches in height and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Ford was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts and white and black Adidas shoes.
Galarza is described as being 5 feet 7 inches in height and weighing 145 pounds. Alcantar is described as being 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. Both suspects have brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities said they believe Ford was taken by Galarza and Alcantar around 7:50 a.m. Thursday in Rupert.
Further information on Ford and the suspects has not yet been released.
Idaho State Police are assisting the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office in this investigation.