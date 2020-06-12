The Amber Alert issued for two Idaho children last week has been canceled, Idaho State Police said on Thursday.
The alert was issued June 4 for two missing Rathdrum children: a 6-year-old boy named Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier and 17-year-old Gene William Heckman. At the time, police were concerned for their safety because they were with their non-custodial mother, 35-year-old Mimi Hiibel.
Hiibel and the children were located in Lawrence, Kansas, by the FBI, Rathdrum Police Department said.
Hiibel has been taken into custody.
Local law enforcement and the FBI are working to reunite the children with their fathers, the department said.