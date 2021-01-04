UPDATE
Idaho State Police reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday that the child has been located and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY
Law enforcement officials in Idaho and Washington state have issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared late Monday morning while taking out the garbage from her family's Yakima, Washington, home.
Police say they are also searching for two suspects in her disappearance, one of whom is considered to be armed and dangerous.
The missing girl is Angeles Revueleta-Buenrostro, who's described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and torn jeans.
One of the suspects in the case, Daniel B. Ovante, had recently coerced Angeles via social media to go to Arizona with him, police said. She was subsequently recovered from Arizona and reunited with her family.
But police said that Ovante then threatened to come to Yakima to take Angeles and kill her family. Then she disappeared while taking out her family's garbage around 11:20 a.m. Monday, triggering the Amber Alert.
Ovante, age 36, is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said Ovante has a felony warrant for his arrest and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Ovante and Angeles could be traveling with a second suspect, Eric Landeros, age 34, who's described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said.
They could be traveling in either a black two-door 2001 Ford F150 pickup truck with Arizona license plate BYR6257 or a black 2008 Lexus IS-F with Arizona license plate F6A4BKA, police said.
It's possible they are in Idaho.
If you have any information about this case, call 911 immediately.