An Amber Alert issued Thursday night by the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office regarding a kidnapped Rupert girl ended with her being located safe and unharmed by the California Highway Patrol early Friday morning.
The two men accused of abducting Nayeli Miciela Ford, 14, were taken into custody during the same incident in the area of an Interstate 80 rest stop near Truckee, California, during which she was located by the California Highway Patrol officers.
The suspects, C. Villanueva Galarza, age 35, and Sergio J. Anaya Alcantar, age 20, were both arrested on kidnapping charges and are currently being held at the Nevada County Jail in Truckee, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Ford was placed into the custody of California Child Protective Services.
The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office issued the Amber Alert regarding Ford's disappearance around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The Sheriff's Office said Ford had been kidnapped from Rupert around 7:50 a.m. Thursday and Galarza and Alcantar were identified as suspects.
It was believed that Ford was being driven by the two men to Santa Rosa, California, in a gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu sedan.
After the Amber Alert was issued authorities used cell phone tracking technology to determine that the Chevrolet Malibu was in the Truckee area.
California Highway Patrol officers located the car with Galarza in the driver's seat parked at the Donner Summit Rest Area near Truckee around 12:05 a.m. Friday. Galarza was immediately taken into custody.
Authorities again used cell phone tracking technology to determine that Ford and Alcantar were nearby. The California Highway Patrol officers then followed some footprints they spotted in the snow into a wooded area next to the rest stop and found Ford and Alcantar hiding behind a tree around 2:45 a.m. Friday.
The alleged kidnapping of Ford remains under investigation by the Rupert Police Department, Minidoka County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police and more information will likely be released this week.