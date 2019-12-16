RAFT RIVER — Sugar beet yields and sugar content were reportedly both down slightly in 2019 from the prior year’s record levels.
Amalgamated Sugar Co. is the second largest U.S. sugar beet processor, with growers raising more than 180,000 acres of beets in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
The company’s average yield was around 39 tons per acre, and average sugar content of beets was in the upper 17 percent range, said Mike Garner, the new chairman of the board of directors of Snake River Sugar Cooperative, which operates Amalgamated Sugar. Growers must have Amalgamated shares to raise beets for the company.
“Last year was definitely a record year. The yields were off of last year, probably due to a cooler spring, but we also had a lot of really good sustaining moisture in the spring,” Garner said. “It was still a fantastic year.”
Garner said some hard freezes and early frosts also likely hindered sugar accumulation.
Garner said storage conditions for the beets appear to be favorable. The company’s crop consultants fly over beet piles with drones, using infrared cameras to scan the piles for any “hot spots.” The company is also in the midst of stripping beets from the sides of piles, where beets have been exposed to freezing and thawing conditions. Beets from those outer layers are processed first to help preserve the pile.
“I think that’s been one of the strengths I’ve seen in the last several years. The (company’s) agricultural staff has taken pile management to a whole new level, and we’re seeing the dividends paying off,” Garner said.
Garner said the market for beet sugar is strong and beets currently represent “a very good crop to raise.” Garner was appointed chairman of the cooperative’s board of directors at its Dec. 4 annual meeting.
“It’s just another great year, and we look forward to the upcoming year,” Garner said.