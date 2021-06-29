Clay Hayes is shown Wednesday at his home near Kendrick with 10 belongings he was allowed to take on the television show “Alone.” Last Fall Hayes — an avid outdoorsman, bow maker and videographer — competed in the eighth season of the show, which took place at Chilko Lake in British Columbia. Contestants are allowed to bring only 10 items with them and are challenged to survive in the wilderness by themselves for as long as possible. The winner is awarded $500,000.