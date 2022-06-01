POCATELLO – Everyone’s favorite fairytale of a princess cursed to sleep and the dashing prince who rescues her will be brought to life in the ballet performance of Alliance Academy of Dance’s 'The Sleeping Beauty.'
For all those eager to enjoy the dance studio’s first performance of its 2022 season, the curtain will part on June 11 for two performances at 2 pm and 7 pm. It will be held at the Pocatello High School auditorium.
Last performed in Pocatello five years prior, this ballet originally choreographed by ‘the father of original ballet’ Marius Petipa and inspired by the popular fairytale has been restaged by husband-and-wife duo Sergiu Brindusa and Beth Moore.
For those who are used to the Disney version of Sleeping Beauty, Brindusa and Moore explained there’s something extraordinary about seeing a traditional ballet version of this magical tale.
“In a ballet you don’t have dialogue as far as voice is concerned, it’s just movement,” said Brindusa, who co-owns Alliance Academy of Dance with Moore. “It’s a little bit different when you see it from a ballet perspective in that setting, and the music is also very different. A lot of the music has never been utilized, for example, by Disney productions...I think that having a visual of a ballet of 'The Sleeping Beauty' will broaden people’s minds and ideas about what Sleeping Beauty is.”
Moore added to this, stating that they’ve done little to alter the original choreography since it was first performed in 1890, only easing up on some of the more difficult steps for their young students.
“We try to keep with tradition as much as possible because it’s such a true classic,” Moore said. “We actually alter very little from the original choreography and just change the difficulty of some of the steps because the kids are still students, they’re not professional ballet dancers yet. But other than that we do try to stick to tradition and stick to the original.”
The pair explained that there are several notable ballerinas in this upcoming performance that they’re excited for the public to watch, including leading ballerina Andilyn Jepsen, who plays Princess Aurora and will be graduating this spring and intends to pursue ballet at a professional ballet training school.
The cast also includes high school junior Anna Bitton, who was recently a recipient of Pocatello’s Distinguished Young Women and will play the ‘fairy godmother’ character known as the Lilac Fairy, and Addison Taylor, who will play the villain Carabosse.
“Addison is only a freshman, she’s quite young, and she’s incredible in this role. I think people are going to be in shock,” Moore said.
The performance will also feature guest artist Isaac Sanders, who studied abroad in Moscow Russia at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy when he was only fifteen years old. Sanders will perform as Prince Florimund.
“It’s a great leading cast,” Moore explained.
Brindusa and Moore have brought classical ballet performances to Southeast Idaho for the past seventeen years, and many community members have made it tradition to attend these ballets, most notably “the Nutcracker”. The pair even performed together as the lead characters in the Christmas favorite before slinging their ballet slippers up. in 2015.
“We perform annually the Nutcracker here…and it’s a big annual event and tradition for the people of Pocatello,” said Moore. “It’s a big sell out, it gets lots of praise, and is just another opportunity to see more of what our dancers can do with the classical ballet. ('The Sleeping Beauty') is a different storyline, of course, from the Nutcracker, but it still has that fairytale feel. We encourage people to come see it, kids are out of school, and it’s definitely something to bring a young child to.”
Their expertise at teaching ballet doesn’t just captivate the community, however. The duo recently received recognition at the Youth America Grand Prix, an international ballet competition where they received the Outstanding Teacher Award. The competition is described as a global network for dancers, and is considered a large competition in the ballet world, Moore explained.
“It was a huge recognition for us because we’ve been attending that competition for a long time,” she said. “And it shows that we’re putting our students on the map. It’s a small town, Pocatello, and our kids are getting recognized and going off to nationals. We’re producing talent here in the arts.”
“We’re very grateful to have the ability and possibility to work with such wonderful, young, aspiring dancers and we thank all their families for their efforts and sacrifice,” Brindusa added.
There will also be a studio concert on June 4 at 7 pm that will feature many of the same cast members performing in 'The Sleeping Beauty.'
“This weekend is our studio concert where we feature all our competitive dance students,” Moore said. “Our competitive dance is run by our business partner and friend Whitney Morden. And that is this Saturday at 7 pm at Pocatello High School. A lot of the same kids in 'The Sleeping Beauty' will be featured in this concert….It’s a showcase of all the competitive work they’ve done throughout the year.”
“It’s a busy time for us. We’ve got two recitals, one concert, and a full-length ballet, all in the span of two weekends,” Brindusa said.
For those interested in attending either performance, visit their website at Alliance Academy of Dance and click on ticket sales.
