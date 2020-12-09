POCATELLO — As the old saying goes, “The show must go on,” and such is surely the case with the Alliance Academy of Dance’s esteemed annual “The Nutcracker” performances.
Because of the limits placed on public gatherings due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Alliance Academy of Dance will bring its four “The Nutcracker” performances into Southeast Idaho homes and beyond for free in 2020, via livestreams hosted on YouTube, says Alliance Academy of Dance owner and artistic director Sergiu Brindusa.
“While I am just so sad that families cannot attend performances in person this year, when you are going through a pandemic you take what you can get,” Brindusa said about being able to host this year’s performances virtually. “The fact that we can do this for free shows everyone in the world where our mindset and heart is placed.”
Typically, Alliance Academy of Dance hosts six “The Nutcracker'' shows at Idaho State University’s Frazier Hall on the Pocatello campus every December around Christmas. The performances have become a quintessential part of celebrating the holidays for hundreds in the Gate City area every year, said Brindusa, adding that he promised this year’s participants that nothing would stop the show from happening.
“This pandemic is affecting many, many people in different ways but the fact that we were allowed to continue with these performances has been a blessing,” Brindusa said. “But for Christmas, if our participants can give their parents and loved ones the gift of watching them live on TV so they can display their skills and talents, that is a pretty great moment in an otherwise bad situation.”
Instead of six shows, which involved four public general admission performances and two others specifically for all fifth-grade Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 students, Brindusa said there will only be four this year, with the shows for the elementary-aged children unfortunately being cancelled due to the social gathering limitations.
Additionally, Brindusa said he was unable to secure permission from Idaho State University to use Frazier Hall, so this year's performances will be held at the auditorium of Pocatello High School.
The performances are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday next week, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee show on Saturday, Brindusa said. Those interested in streaming the performances can access the live shows from the Alliance Academy of Dance YouTube page, or by accessing a link to the stream posted to allianceacademyofdance.com around each show’s start time.
Though there are no ticket prices associated with each show, Brindusa said the community is welcome to make donations.
Set to the music of Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the Alliance Academy of Dance’s “The Nutcracker” has remained essentially the same show since it was first performed in 2005, other than a few tweaks and improvements along the way, Brindusa said.
And despite the pandemic, this year’s “The Nutcracker” will feature a record number of performers Brindusa said.
“We have about 130 in the cast this year, and the parents are just so happy that we are able to do it,” Brindusa said. “All of the participants are children, ranging in age from 5 up to 18.”
As has been the case in previous years, Brindusa said the performers began practicing around the last week of September and will continue rehearsing until the date of the first show, which is always right before Christmas.
“Rehearsals have been plentiful and we basically have four different casts this year,” Brindusa said.
One unique consideration Brindusa has faced in 2020 is that with the absence of a crowd, performers won’t hear the applause, laughter and other audience emotions that contribute to a show’s overall aesthetic. He’s considering pumping in applause in a similar way that professional sports stadiums have done during competitions in which fans have been unable to attend.
Nonetheless, Brindusa expects the performance's this year to be nothing short of amazing and he's determined to turn that expectation into reality.
“Normally there is a lot of applause or laughter from the public, so when you perform for basically a ghost audience it will be very interesting to see how that goes,” Brindusa said. “It can definitely affect routines and can affect the performers’ confidence."
Brindusa continued, "I don’t want something negative to be a defining moment in our dancers greatness. I want them to have the most amazing performances, and they deserve nothing short than huge rounds of applause. I know we will be clapping and the performers not on stage will too.”