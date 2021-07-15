Lisa Simpson, Melanie Radford and Lindsey Lloyd met each other through the Boise music scene, and a combination of mutual admiration, other connections and Radford’s desire to start an all-women, heavy-hitting band drew them together in 2018.
“We met up and found that we played and collaborated really well together, so we formed Blood Lemon and immediately started writing what became our debut album,” Radford said. “It felt like a really smooth, natural process.”
The Boise-based band will be one of the headliners at the Shady Grove Music Camp set to take place at Pocatello’s FMC Park on Friday and Saturday.
Blood Lemon is excited to play for people in person at the music festival, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re stoked,” Radford said, adding that she had an opportunity to play at the event a couple of years ago with another band and she had a great time. “Some really good folks put this festival together, so we’re happy to contribute to it.”
All three artists are classically trained musicians with decades of experience between them, according to their website, bloodlemonmusic.com. Simpson, a singer/guitarist, has played with Finn Riggins, while Radford, a singer/bassist, has played with Built to Spill and Marshall Poole, and Lloyd, a percussionist, has played with Tambalka.
And now they’ve brought their individual talents and experiences together to create their own unique sound.
“We have the elements of a rock trio, and the music is in an indie rock, post riot-grrrl vein with some elements of doom, sludge and shoegaze,” Simpson said.
Their recently released debut album features nine songs, some of which are politically driven. They tackle topics including climate change, American politics and social justice, according to their website.
“As we were writing our first record, we started to realize it was pretty politically driven. With that, I think we just want to bring some awareness to these issues we've been witnessing and experiencing today and do it in a genuine and authentic manner,” Radford said.
This weekend’s music camp will feature a couple dozen musical acts, including Lee Rafugee, and Tycoon Machete, both of Salt Lake City, and Ealdor Bealu of Boise. A complete list of performers and a schedule of events can be found at shadygrovemusiccamp.com.
The gates will open at 2:30 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased with cash at the gate and cost $20 for a day pass or $35 for both days. Those who want to pay with a credit or debit card should visit shadygrovemusiccamp.com.
Radford encourages people to attend the event.
“Come support your community and enjoy music while you’re doing it,” she said.