Less than 48 hours after a Pocatello bank was robbed local police had all three of the suspects in custody.
Authorities said that the last of the three suspects, Patrina Morris, 37, of Kent, Washington, was arrested early Saturday morning in Idaho Falls.
Police said they arrested the first suspect, Jonathon Brewer, 26, of Pocatello, following a lengthy high-speed chase through the Gate City during Thursday night's snowstorm. Police said that during the pursuit Brewer threw a sawed-off shotgun out of his vehicle's window. The gun was later recovered by police.
It was a vigilant local citizen who spotted the other suspect, Aaron Hernandez, 25, of Ontario, California, at the Chubbuck McDonald's restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue around 7 a.m. Friday. The citizen contacted Chubbuck police who immediately responded to the McDonald's and arrested Hernandez without incident. Hernandez was armed at the time of his arrest, police said.
Further details on the three arrests have not yet been provided by authorities but more information will likely be made available on Monday.
Morris, Hernandez and Brewer are accused of robbing the U.S. Bank in the 800 block of Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. All three suspects are currently being held without bond at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Morris has been charged with robbery, Hernandez has been charged with robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and Brewer has been charged with numerous offenses including robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the charges against them, Morris, Hernandez and Brewer are each facing maximum sentences of life in prison.
There were no injuries in Thursday afternoon's robbery of the U.S. Bank across from the Fred Meyer retail store on busy Yellowstone Avenue.
Police said the robbery occurred when Morris entered the bank and demanded money from one of the tellers. Morris received an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller and then drove from the scene in a blue 2006-2010 Hyundai Accent.
Authorities have not yet said exactly how Brewer and Hernandez were involved in the robbery but Pocatello police believe Brewer stole a red 1984 Toyota pickup on Thursday from the parking lot of the McDonald's restaurant next to the bank.
Both the Hyundai Accent and stolen Toyota pickup were spotted driving on McKinley Avenue near the bank following the robbery.
The robbery resulted in the U.S. Bank on Yellowstone Avenue closing for the rest of the day on Thursday but the bank reopened on Friday.
Following the robbery Pocatello police provided U.S. Bank security camera images to the public and media in hopes of turning up leads.
Police said those images got the attention of the individual at the Chubbuck McDonald's who spotted Hernandez arriving at the restaurant in the Hyundai Accent connected to the robbery.
Pocatello police praised the individual who spotted Hernandez as well as all of the other law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.
"Members of the Pocatello Police Department and surrounding agencies worked tirelessly to piece together this investigation," Pocatello police said in a Saturday afternoon press release. "The Pocatello Police Department would like to thank the Chubbuck Police Department, Idaho State Police, Idaho Falls police and the United States Marshal Service for their assistance in apprehending these dangerous suspects and helping bring this case to a close."