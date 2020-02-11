POCATELLO — As part of a plea agreement, a 6th District judge dismissed on Tuesday rape and lewd conduct charges filed against a Pocatello elementary teacher accused of engaging in sexual acts with one of her first-grade students inside the school over 10 years ago.
Tiffany Marie Petersen, 47, of Pocatello, appeared with her local attorney Shane Reichert in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn at the Bannock County Courthouse for an arraignment hearing, during which Petersen entered into an Alford plea on a charge of misdemeanor injury to a child filed late last month.
An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while carrying the consequences of a guilty verdict. Under an Alford plea, Petersen admitted to no wrongdoing and did not concede she would have likely been convicted by a jury if the case went to trial, but instead, entered an Alford plea to take advantage of the negotiation process with county prosecutors, Reichert said.
In exchange for Petersen pleading guilty to the misdemeanor injury to a child charge, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the felony rape and lewd conduct charges filed against her by way of a Bannock County grand jury indictment in January 2019.
“My client used the Alford plea to take advantage of the state’s offer during the criminal mediation,” Reichert told the Journal in a phone interview after the hearing. “During the mediation, Petersen was able to convey her innocence in the multiple discrepancies, not just in the delay of disclosure, but in the many contradictions that were made by (the victim) and quite frankly his family. The reality is there was no corroborating information whatsoever. Her goal was to take advantage of this offer and hopefully move forward with her life and career, which has been on hold because of these false allegations.”
The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office provided the Journal with a prepared statement following the hearing. It reads as follows:
“Cases that involve sexual abuse are extremely difficult for everyone involved. This is especially true in a case where the family does not find out the truth of the abuse until nearly a decade after it occurred. Our office appreciates the courage it took for the (victim's) family to come forward and help our office in this case."
"The outcome of this case was the result of a joint mediation between the State of Idaho represented by Deputy Prosecutor Alan Boehme and Deputy Prosecutor Nick Tranmer, the (victim's) family, the Defendant Tiffany Petersen, and her Attorney’s Shane Reichert and Stratton Laggis. The mediation was led by the Honorable Judge Darren B. Simpson and all aforementioned parties were involved in the mediation process.”
Petersen remains on administrative leave from the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25, which began in January 2019. District 25 provided the Journal with the following prepared statement after the hearing Tuesday:
“On January 17, 2019, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 placed one of its teachers on administrative leave. At this time, it is worth repeating that any and all incidents, alleged or confirmed, are subject to very strict confidentiality laws protecting both students and staff members. Just like any other employer or business, District employees have legal protections in place, especially in light of any workplace investigation, and more so, in a criminal investigation. Likewise, students are guaranteed that same right through federal privacy law in the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). With today’s arraignment, there has clearly been a change in circumstances, and the District is in the process of evaluating its next steps moving forward. Idaho code 74-106 (1) prevents Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 from disclosing information regarding active personnel matters.”
