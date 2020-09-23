POCATELLO — All students in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District will be getting free breakfasts and lunches for the foreseeable future.
District officials say their food service program applied for and received a USDA waiver that will cover the cost of the meals until funding runs out or until Dec. 31, whichever comes first.
“This waiver is meant to limit contact in the cafeterias and streamline mealtimes,” according to a news release.
Courtney Fisher, district spokesperson, says their cafeterias have already implemented physical distancing safeguards amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. But temporarily suspending payments will help them to get students in and out of the cafeterias even faster.
The waiver will also help the community.
The district’s food service program was able to provide 634,681 free breakfasts and lunches to the community between April 1 and Sept. 21, and the waiver, which is similar to the free summer meal program, will allow them to provide even more.
“Any family can benefit from this program, and this waiver couldn’t have come at a better time than heading into the holiday season when budgets tend to be a little more stretched for everyone,” Fisher said.
District officials say the waiver only applies to breakfasts and lunches served at the schools and does not include the à la carte items, like cookies, sold separately at the middle schools and high schools.
“Free breakfast and lunch meals must be complete, reimbursable meals, containing the correct dietary components,” according to the news release.
All students get free meals under the current waiver, but district officials are still encouraging families who qualify to apply for free/reduced meals.
“When the waiver ends, families will return to their previous 2020-2021 eligibility. Eligibility will default to full pay if no application has been submitted for the 20-21 school year,” the news release states.
In the meantime, district officials say they will be refunding students’ school lunch accounts for any meals purchased from Sept. 1 to date, and any positive balances that remain on their accounts will be available for use when the waiver ends. Those funds can also be used for à la carte purchases not covered by the waiver.
Those who have a negative balance for meals purchased prior to Sept. 1 will still need to cover those costs, officials said.