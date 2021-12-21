Transportation Security Administration numbers show nearly 21 million people were screened nationwide at airports over the 10-day Thanksgiving travel period and more of the same is expected for Christmas and New Year’s travel.
Approximately 15,000 passengers traveled through the Idaho Falls Regional Airport over the Thanksgiving travel period, a city of Idaho Falls news release said. Airport officials predict passenger levels will continue at high volumes for the upcoming holidays.
“This is just a busy time of year for the air travel industry,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said in a news release. “With more people wanting to go visit family they haven’t seen because of the pandemic, airports across the country are poised for some really high levels of passenger volume this holiday season.”
Those planning to fly are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early for flights. Passengers can enroll in TSA Pre-Check programs to help make getting through security easier and can check the TSA website for additional tips and suggestions to make getting through security screening easier, the release said.
Passengers at Idaho Falls Regional Airport should prepare for longer lines and increased wait times to get through security and they are reminded to arrive early for flights. Only ticketed passengers are allowed in the air terminal and travelers also are reminded that the federal government requires all travelers to wear masks at all times both in airports and on their flights, the release said.
“A little kindness and some preplanning will go a long way to helping make travel better for everyone,” Cloutier said in the release.
Travelers also are urged to plan ahead for parking. Over Thanksgiving, the airport’s parking lots exceeded capacity. For Christmas and New Year’s travelers the airport has reduced parking fees to the economy fare. Additionally, overflow lots will be open on International Drive to increase parking capacity, the release said. The overflow lots, which are a short walk from the terminal, will offer free customer parking, but those lots are expected to fill up fast.
For updates on flights and parking at Idaho Falls Regional Airport, look for updates on social media or go to idahofallsidaho.gov.