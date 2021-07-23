POCATELLO — The first group of residents will move into the new Aid for Friends homeless shelter on Monday, officials with the nonprofit organization announced Friday morning.
During a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony for the shelter, located at 209 E. Lewis St., Executive Director BJ Stensland said 15 local homeless people who Aid for Friends has been housing in local motels amid the COVID-19 pandemic will transition to the shelter for its "soft opening."
The shelter, which encompasses 8,500 square feet of functional space and additional basement storage, has about 100 beds. It should more than double the occupancy of the prior shelter, which was located in a three-story house at 653 S. Fourth Ave. Aid for Friends was been providing people in need with immediate shelter, services and personal and professional attention for 37 years.
Throughout the next couple of months, Stensland plans to gradually accept additional guests from a waiting list. She anticipates capping occupancy at about 35 people during the near future to maintain social distancing as confirmed COVID-19 cases continue on an upward trend.
"We are being very cautious with our opening," Stensland said.
Stensland said all but one of the residents who will be moving into the temporary shelter on Monday have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Aid for Friends will not require that guests be vaccinated but will require anyone who has not received the full vaccination to wear a mask in common areas. She said the organization plans to work with Maag Prescription and Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., on hosting vaccination clinics both at the new shelter and at the pharmacy.
"If COVID blows up again we've got to rethink our whole process," Stensland acknowledged.
A large crowd of project supporters and local dignitaries attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, sticking around after the speeches to tour the renovated building. The building was built in 1956 and once served as Pocatello City Hall.
"I want to say to this group and this community, look what we have done! Look what we have done!" Stensland said.
Stensland said Aid for Friends has invested $2.4 million in purchasing and renovating the building.
Idaho Housing and Finance Association, which is a nonprofit organization created to address Idaho’s affordable housing needs, contributed $1 million toward the new shelter. Stensland said an online fundraiser created by the Home Partnership Foundation, called Avenues for Hope, generated another $60,000. Individuals, corporate foundations and others in the community covered the rest of the project's cost.
Stensland presented plaques made from pieces of the original terrazzo windowsills from the building to present to some key partners and supporters: Plaques were awarded to Stensland's husband Michael Sampson, as well as representatives from Myers-Anderson Architects, Idaho Housing and Finance, Construction Services, her own board and Acorn Fund Pocatello.
Stensland told the crowd the finished product sends the message that shelter guests deserve comfort and should be treated with dignity and value.
"When you walk through here think of the functionality and flow and also think how you would feel if you were to walk through here needing a safe place to stay," Stensland said.
Bannock County Commissioner Ernie Moser said the finished shelter is the result of having "the right people in the right place at the right time."
"Bad things happen to good people. People who need this facility, they're not bad people," Moser said. "We can't judge people. We need to look at them and say, 'We have the opportunity to bless your life, and you have the opportunity in turn to bless ours.'"
Rich Cheatum, who is a member of the Pocatello City Council, said the previous shelter wasn't adequate and simply "warehoused" people. He believes the new facility will provide a truly safe place where people will get back on their feet prior to reentering the community as contributors.
"The Aid for Friends new shelter turned out even better than I imagined," Cheatum said. "They've made an incredible facility for our community."
The shelter's men’s area will have 38 bunk beds, the area for single women will have 24 beds and there will be eight family rooms. Stensland said the family area will also have four bathrooms, compared with a single bathroom in the previous shelter.
The future shelter includes a spacious kitchen with a serving window where residents will pick up their meals and a career center with computers to aid in their job searches. There will also be a laundromat with several commercial-grade machines. The back lot has a playground, which was purchased and installed by Centennial Rotary Club of Pocatello.