POCATELLO — The humanitarian arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently donated $50,000 to help the local nonprofit organization Aid for Friends fund a new homeless shelter.
Including the latest contribution from Latter-day Saint Charities Humanitarian Services North America, Aid for Friends has now raised about $2 million to fund a move into the former Pocatello City Hall building at 209 E. Lewis St.
Aid for Friends Executive Director BJ Stensland said her organization closed on acquiring the property for $350,000 on April 23. She estimates Aid for Friends is still about $200,000 short of covering the cost of a major renovation of the single-story building. She said asbestos abatement and demolition continues, and the facility must be furnished.
"This is a tremendous boost to our project," Stensland said of the church's contribution. "I think we're doing very well with the (fundraising) efforts we've done over the past year and a half. It's amazing to think we've been able to raise this amount of money for our community to have a new shelter."
Stensland hopes the shelter will be complete before the year's end, though she said builders involved in the renovation haven't offered a precise timeline. The new shelter will have 8,500 square feet of space — nearly double the room of the current shelter at 653 S. Fourth Ave.
Furthermore, space in the current shelter is spread throughout three levels, posing challenges for people with disabilities.
"It's been very hard for anyone who has mobility issues to be housed in the area that they're supposed to be housed in," Stensland said. "We've made accommodations over the years to comply with fair housing, but this will enable people to go throughout the facility."
While the current shelter has a washer and drier on each floor, the new one will have a single laundromat, which will also be available to people in need from throughout the community.
Stensland said the current facility operates at 114 percent of capacity on many nights and has run out of space. She expects the new facility will serve about 1,000 Southeast Idaho residents per year.
"It's going to allow us to serve more people and provide more services," Stensland said, explaining training space and a workplace development center will be added to help clients seeking employment.
She said additional beds will be added for men, women and families with children.
"It's going to be a much safer facility. We're going to upgrade and have some security features we didn't have, and it's all on one floor, and it's going to be ADA compliant throughout," she said.
She said the new facility will have a dining room and a small kitchen that meets public health requirements, thereby strengthening the shelter's connection with the community by enabling volunteers to come help prepare and serve food.
Larry Fisher, public affairs director for the Pocatello area with the LDS church, said the church has done a lot to support homeless shelters in Salt Lake City, and Stensland and her staff submitted a strong proposal and had "their ducks in order." Fisher said local church officials may also request future funding to help the local homeless shelter.
"The church really puts an emphasis on helping the homeless throughout the world," Fisher said. "The mission of Christ, one of his missions was to help those in need."
Fisher said the church supports several programs to help both members and nonmembers in poverty.
"We're just really excited the church chose to give this donation for Aid for Friends, and we feel it's really going to help with the need for our community," Fisher said.
Pocatello East Stake President Tom Bates issued a written statement about the donation, thanking Aid for Friends for its services to a vulnerable population. He said church bishops and leaders have witnessed firsthand how important Aid for Friends is to Southeast Idaho.
"I'm personally grateful that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has the ability to give such a generous donation without using tithing funds," Bates said in his written statement. "The expansion will be a wonderful blessing to countless many and we are humbled to be a part of it."
Stensland said some of the other major supporters of the shelter's expansion include Bannock County, Citizens Community Bank, the City of Chubbuck, the City of Pocatello, Housing Alliance and Community Partnerships, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Housing and Finance Association, Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, ON Semiconductor, Pleasant Valley Investments, United Way of Southeastern Idaho and Wells Fargo.