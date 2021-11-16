The Idaho Office of the Attorney General has launched an investigation into an incident involving Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland.
The Attorney General’s Office investigation was launched on Monday after Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers on Friday requested assistance investigating the incident involving Rowland, which occurred last week.
Rogers cited a conflict of interest in the case in his request for assistance from the Attorney General's Office, according to a letter provided by the Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday. Rogers did not elaborate on the nature of the conflict of interest but it's likely related to the fact that he and Rowland frequently work together on criminal investigations in Bingham County.
The letter provided by the Attorney General's Office does not provide any specifics regarding the incident involving Rowland, though a press release Rogers sent on Monday said the incident occurred while Rowland was off duty.
In addition to leading the investigation, the Attorney General’s Office has agreed to provide prosecutorial assistance without the involvement of the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office if warranted at the end of the investigation.
Rowland has agreed to take a leave of absence while the investigation is ongoing, Rogers said.
“In order to protect the integrity of the investigation and to avoid undue intrusion into the private lives of the persons involved, Bingham County is unable to comment further regarding the subject of the investigation at this time," Rogers said.