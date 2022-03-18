MERIDIAN — A 10-month-old child who was taken from his parents by the state due to severe malnourishment in mid-March has been returned to them after week-long protests by far-right activists.
The Meridian Police Department announced on Friday in a press release that the child was returned to his parents around noon.
“In these situations, the goal is to reunite the child to its parents as soon as it is healthy enough to be returned. Normally the parents agree to certain stipulations by the court. What those were or if there were stipulations is unknown,” the release said.
Ammon Bundy, an independent gubernatorial candidate and member of the People's Rights group that has been spearheading protests to get the child back with his mother, said on Facebook that "baby Cyrus is home where he belongs."
Officials told the child’s mother, Marissa Anderson, that they had made the decision to take her son into Child Protective Services based on what his doctors said — that he was severely malnourished. Their concern was the care of the child, an officer told her in the ambulance. When she did not hand over her son, she was arrested on March 12.
Multiple protests and press conferences held by the child’s grandfather and People’s Rights group ensued over the last week. The group called the situation “medical tyranny” and claimed health officials were “kidnapping” the child.
Other statements on Facebook made by members of the group following the welfare case called Child Protective Services a “child trafficking ring.”
Earlier Friday, People's Rights members received an alert encouraging members to seek out the presiding judge in the child welfare case at the judge's residence. The message emboldened group members to publicly release the judge's information online; the audio alert included the judge's name, address and her vehicle's VIN number.
"She is known to take children from loving parents," the alert said. It claimed that she and sex offenders in her neighborhood were working together to take children away from their parents.
The alert also encouraged members to seek the whereabouts and conditions of the child, who had been placed in foster care, according to Freedom Man, a far-right website that discusses the welfare case.
Bundy also encouraged people to protest at the home of the judge in an online video released Friday morning.
Ada County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Emily Lowe said the child's health and safety is the court's first priority.
"Our office takes child protection cases very seriously. Justice can only be ensured if everybody's rights are protected," Lowe said. "This process protects the rights of all of the involved parties, and works to give the best possible outcome to both parents or guardians and children."
The arrest of the child's mother led the People's Rights group to begin protesting at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center this week while doxxing health care workers, government workers and others. The protests continued at St. Luke's Boise, the Ada County Courthouse, and elsewhere. St. Luke's Boise went into lockdown and diverted incoming patients for a short time on Tuesday afternoon.
On Thursday, St. Luke's Health System released a statement in regards to the harassment the hospital faced.
"St. Luke’s team members have been, and continue to be, subjected to harassment and profanity-laced calls; in some cases, their personal information has been shared online, resulting in hateful language and very visible and alarming threats on social media," the release said.
Bundy was joined by other protesters at St. Luke's Meridian on March 12. The group was protesting the child's admission to the hospital. Bundy was arrested on trespassing charges after refusing to leave hospital grounds. Three others were arrested in relation to the protest.
In a statement, Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams said the department was aware of the alert sent out Friday and was prepared to respond as needed.