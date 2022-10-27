POCATELLO — Standing in front of U.S. Sen. Jim Risch’s South Fifth Avenue office after a recent snowfall hit the the Pocatello area, veterans and recent Afghanistan evacuees held up a sign that read “#AAAFIREWATCH ROAD TRIP.”
The hashtag is in support of the Afghanistan Adjustment Act, a bill in front of the U.S. Congress that would establish a pathway to residency for the tens of thousands of Afghan refugees who fled from their home country over a year ago before it fell to the Taliban.
The short-term humanitarian parole status provided to over 82,000 Afghans who are now living in America will only last for two years, says Matt Zeller, a senior adviser for the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, or IAVA, a nonprofit organization that works to connect, unite and empower post-9/11 veterans.
Zeller is a former Army captain who served in Afghanistan and whose interpreter saved his life. He, along with James Powers of IAVA and Zubih Rauf of the Human First Coalition are traveling across the country advocating for the passage of the bill. They stopped in Idaho Falls first where they met with representatives from the offices of Risch and U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo before stopping in Pocatello.
“We're meeting with every member of the U.S. House and Senate that we could possibly talk to,” Zeller said. “We're stopping at every VFW and every American Legion we can find along the way and we're spreading awareness of the Afghan Adjustment Act. What we have found is we have yet to meet a person who doesn't support this bill once they learn what this law does and the fact that veterans are desperate to pass it. Everyone we meet wants to pass this law.”
Zeller, Powers and Rauf were joined by Afghan evacuees living in Pocatello whom they had just met after stopping to chat with a neighbor flying an Afghanistan flag on Clark Street. While meeting in front of Risch’s office, a local veteran joined the group and soon learned he, too, was also a neighbor of the recently resettled Afghanistan community members.
The group talked about the implications of the bill and what Zeller described as the absolute critical need to get it passed.
“The Biden administration likes to say it evacuated 130,000 people from Afghanistan last August, and that's true, they did fly 130,000 people out of Afghanistan but of those only 82,000 were Afghans,” Zeller said. “So of the 82,000 who are Afghans only 3,000 received Special Immigrant Visas, or SIVs, which are the specific visa for anyone who worked directly alongside U.S. Forces throughout the war. About 40 percent of the remaining 78,000 people are children, some of whom were passed hand-to-hand from Afghan mothers to U.S. soldiers. Many others are people who helped U.S. Forces during the 20-year conflict but couldn’t finish their visa process.”
To obtain an SIV, Zeller says certain criteria must be met, including proof that the individual assisted U.S. Forces and that their life is in danger. Further, they must “pass the most arduous national security background investigation that our country requires of any immigrant,” Zeller said, adding that the vetting includes all 16 agencies of the U.S. intelligence community. Each agency must individually look at a person’s case and the decision to allow them to come into the country must be unanimous, Zeller said.
Zeller says the Afghan Adjustment Act is a carbon copy of two prior bills — the 1975 Migration and Refugee Assistance Act and the Refugee Act of 1980 — which each provided a pathway for those who were evacuated at the end of the Vietnam War to come to the U.S. under humanitarian parole and apply for adjustment status, a process that allows immigrants to apply for lawful permanent resident status (also known as applying for a Green Card).
Zeller says the Afghan Adjustment Act would require a second round of intense vetting. Also, the bill would make it possible for the approximately 300,000 people who applied for an SIV but were left behind in Afghanistan to participate in the required in-person immigration interview at a U.S. Embassy outside of Afghanistan, considering the former embassy in Kabul is now defunct, Zeller added.
“The law that we're trying to get passed would allow the State Department to conduct those interviews instead of at a no-longer-functioning embassy but at other embassies around the world that we still control or maybe conduct them online by some type of secure digital Zoom,” Zeller said. “Without this law though, those 300,000 folks, simply put, have no pathway to the United States.”
Lastly, the bill calls on the federal government to establish an interagency task force to prioritize the processing of visas.
“At the current rate of processing, it's going to take the government 18 years to get through the backlog,” Zeller said. “The Taliban have engaged in a systemic nationwide effort to hunt down and murder these people. And there's already an ongoing famine that’s going to get worse this winter. There's no more wheat coming from Ukraine like there was in previous years. The international global community left Afghanistan last year with all of our aid and they're not coming back. And last year, there was Pakistani wheat and rice, but that all got wiped out and with flooding in August.”
Zeller continued, “Our fear is that if we don't get this law passed and get these people out now most of them won't be alive by spring. And we see this as both a massive national security issue and a massive veterans health issue. From the national security standpoint, I'm only standing here talking today because my interpreter saved my life in a battle 14 years ago when he shot and killed two guys."
The Afghan interpreter was standing next to Zeller “because he believed that we were honorable people who kept our word," he said.
“If we leave these people behind to die, how is anyone ever going to trust us again?” Zeller asked. “How is anyone ever going to look at another U.S. service member and say, ‘I believe you and I’ll stand next to you,’ knowing that it very well may be a death sentence.”
Zeller and other advocates will return to Washington, D.C., in November with hopes the bill gets a hearing and ultimately proceeds to the desk of U.S. President Joe Biden. He encourages all local residents to contact the offices of Crapo and Risch to express their support for the Afghan Adjustment Act.
Let's get those Afghanis who risked their lives to support Americans to safety here.
