BOISE — About 26% of Idaho high schoolers reported they were purposefully controlled or emotionally hurt by someone they were dating in the last 12 months, according to the state Department of Education’s 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey.
“That’s one-in-four youth,” said Jennifer Martinez, who works with the Idaho Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. “I know numbers are hard, but sometimes, numbers are what we need to hear.”
Martinez cited several of the survey’s findings during a press conference Wednesday at the state Capitol. The event centered primarily on advocates, like Martinez, and community-based programs sharing with lawmakers what currently is being offered to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in the state — and what Idaho still needs to focus on, such as youth, indigenous women, the LGBTQ community and other marginalized groups, who are more susceptible to these crimes.
Martinez said almost 15% of Idaho high schoolers report being forced to engage in sexual activities against their will by a romantic partner; that percentage is more than double the United States’ overall rate of 6.9%. In fact, she added, many of Idaho’s statistics are greater than the national average when it comes to young people experiencing sexual violence.
“One aspect of violence that we tend to not think about, or is often an afterthought, is the teen dating violence that young people in our state are experiencing,” Martinez told a group of victims advocates and legislators gathered around the rotunda for the conference. “National data shows that youth are at the highest risk of sexual violence.”
By providing education and access to younger generations, Martinez said, “we can move closer to eliminating sexual violence for our descendants.”
“While we move toward solutions for preventing and responding to sexual violence in Idaho, we must always focus and take the lead from those most impacted by violence,” said Annie Hightower, the coalition’s director of public policy. “Idaho must work collectively toward solutions to ensure survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking are valued, safe and can thrive.”
Legislators — like Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland — shared with advocates what laws they hope to pass during the 2020 session to further improve victim support in Idaho.
Wintrow said sexual assault survivors aren’t able to obtain a civil protection order against their alleged perpetrators in Idaho. A bill she proposed in early January would change this. If passed, it will allow people to obtain a protection order through the same avenues available to those who have experienced domestic violence, even if there is no corresponding criminal investigation.
As the law stands, a person can only pursue a protection order against someone in that manner if they’re in a domestic relationship — meaning they must live together, have an intimate relationship or a child together.
“This is something that will add a sense of security for a victim. It doesn’t guarantee protection … (but) it gives them peace of mind,” Wintrow said. “That is essential.”