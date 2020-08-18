The Bannock County Commission on Tuesday unanimously decided to include a question on the November election ballot that a local committee will use to gauge public opinion regarding the proposed merger between the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck.
The county commissioners’ decision came after representatives from the One City Exploratory Committee informally presented the question during the commissioners’ work session meeting at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello last week.
The One City Committee is a group that emerged last fall when Evan Frasure, a former Idaho senator who served on the Bannock County Commission, held a press conference to announce the group was leading an effort to merge Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city.
Since then, Frasure is no longer associated with the initiative and the group changed its name to the One City Exploratory Committee. Members of the committee have convened several times to discuss the benefits and potential pitfalls that would come with merging Pocatello and Chubbuck as well as the best mechanism for making the merger happen.
Dustin Manwaring, a Pocatello Republican who is running for the Idaho House of Representatives, and Ryan Satterfield, a real estate developer in Pocatello, are the current co-chairs of the One City Exploratory Committee.
The County Commission approved adding the advisory question to the Nov. 3 election ballot on the condition that the question itself will not confuse local residents and so long as its addition to the ballot will not be of any additional cost to the county.
Manwaring said the current goal of the One City Exploratory Committee and the primary purpose of requesting the advisory question be placed on the November election ballot is to determine what local residents think about the proposed Pocatello-Chubbuck merger.
“Before we conduct a feasibility study for merging Pocatello and Chubbuck we figured it would be best to find out what the public sentiment is surrounding the topic,” Manwaring said. “The most important aspect about this ballot question is that it’s simply a poll that will tell us whether we should put more work into this project or not.”
Manwaring added that if a majority of Bannock County voters indicate they would support the merger, the One City Exploratory Committee would be more apt to secure funding for completing a feasibility study and would also explore creating a future ballot initiative that would allow Bannock County voters to actually decide whether or not Chubbuck and Pocatello should become one city.
Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough told the Idaho State Journal Tuesday morning that members of the One City Exploratory Committee and the County Commission on Thursday will work together to craft the question so the language does not confuse voters. Hough also noted the intent of the advisory question is to simply gauge public interest surrounding the initiative to merge Pocatello and Chubbuck and is not binding.
The draft version of the question that was presented to the County Commission Tuesday reads, “Do you support the consolidation of Chubbuck and Pocatello into one city?”
“We want to make it as clear as possible that this is nothing more than an advisory question to see if the citizens have any interest in this at all,” Hough said. “If they do, then we will let the committee take the next step and if they don’t then the question dies and goes away and is over with. As a commission we thought it’s time we either put this question to bed once and for all or do something with it if the support is there.”
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad says he has no issue with the County Commission creating the advisory ballot question and if more residents say they support the merger than those who are against it, he would support the endeavor.
Blad said he is somewhat concerned about the advisory question confusing voters in the sense that many might assume they’re actually putting forth a binding vote of approval or dissent for the merger.
The mayor said he’s interested in the next step of the process involving a feasibility study, which will identify the pros and cons involved with a merger of the two cities.
“I am going to support whatever the citizens say they want,” Blad said. “We have great things going in both communities right now but if this is something the community wants then I will do everything I can to support them. What I would be more interested in seeing is whether or not this makes economic sense. Does this save money?”
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England, like Blad, is concerned the question may leave many county residents flummoxed. But England also has reservations about the question being put on the county’s election ballot at all because every resident of the county would have a chance to provide their opinion, even those who live in areas outside of Pocatello and Chubbuck such as Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, McCammon, Arimo and Downey.
Furthermore, England said he is a strong opponent of the merger altogether considering both Chubbuck and Pocatello are prospering cities with even brighter futures on the horizon.
“I have lived in this community my entire life and this is almost a perennial issue,” England said about the idea to merge Pocatello and Chubbuck. “I was a little surprised when it came back up this year because as an elected official in the city of Chubbuck I have not had one person come to me and say this was a good idea. But I have had dozens come and say to me, ‘Don’t you ever let this happen.’”
England continued, “So I certainly would not support it. Chubbuck is doing fantastic and there would be no compelling reason for us to approach this right now. We do live in a representative republic though, so if this gets on the ballot and is approved and that is what the people want then we’ll do it.”