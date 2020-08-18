The Bannock County Commission on Tuesday unanimously voted to include a question on the November election ballot that a local committee will use to gauge public opinion regarding a merger between the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck.
The Commission’s decision comes after representatives from the One City Committee informally presented the question during a commissioner’s work session at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello meeting last week.
The One City Committee is a group that emerged last fall when Evan Frasure, a former Pocatello resident who served on the Bannock County Commission and Idaho Senate, held a press conference to announce the group was leading an effort to merge Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city.
Dustin Manwaring, a Pocatello Republican who is running for the Idaho House of Representatives, and Ryan Satterfield, a real estate developer in Pocatello, are the current co-chairs of the One City Committee.
Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough told the Idaho State Journal Tuesday morning that members of the One City Committee and the Commission on Thursday will work together to craft the question so that the language does not confuse voters in Bannock County. Hough noted the intent of the advisory question is to simply gauge public interest surrounding the initiative to merge Pocatello and Chubbuck and is not binding.
The draft version of the question presented to the Commission Tuesday reads, “Do you support the consolidation of Chubbuck and Pocatello into one city?”
“We want to make it as clear as possible that this is nothing more than an advisory question to see if the citizens have any interest in this at all,” Hough said. “If they do, then we will let the committee take the next step and if they don’t then the question dies and goes away and is over with. As a Commission we thought it’s time we either put this question to bed once and for all or do something with it if the support is there.”
